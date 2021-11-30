 Stocks slip on Wall Street over renewed concerns over virus - Albuquerque Journal

Stocks slip on Wall Street over renewed concerns over virus

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

Stocks fell on Wall Street Tuesday after the head of a major vaccine maker expressed concern about how effective current jabs will be against the new variant of the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 10:28 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 287 points, or 0.8%, to 34,849 and the Nasdaq was little changed.

Financial companies has some of the biggest losses. Banks fell broadly along with sliding bond yields, which hurts their ability to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.42% from 1.52% late Monday as investors sought to reduce their exposure to risk. Bank of America fell 1.8% and Discover Financial Services shed 2.9%.

U.S. crude oil prices, which depend on a strong economy, fell 2.8% and weighed down energy stocks. Exxon Mobil fell 1.4%.

The weakness came after Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told the Financial Times that he expected current vaccines would struggle with the omicron variant. Moderna, along with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, make vaccines against COVID-19 that have collectively helped tame the pandemic through 2021 and allowed the global economy to recover. Moderna slumped 5.3%.

That recovery is once again being threatened by a variant of the virus that appears to spread more easily, though much is still unknown about just how much more contagious or dangerous it could be. The economy and markets were hurt by a summer surge of cases from the delta variant, though the impact on the overall recovery wasn’t very big.

Markets in Europe and Asia also fell. Many countries have put up barriers to travel in an effort to stem the spread of the omicron variant, which could also hurt global business. The variant is also raising concerns that problems with global supply chains could be made worse if factories and ports shut down.

Investors are also monitoring the latest round of economic data. The Conference Board reported that consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in November.

The big economic report this week will be Friday’s U.S. jobs report from the Labor Department. Wall Street will also get an update Friday on the health of the services sector, which represents the bulk of the economy.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
US stock indexes open lower on renewed concerns over ...
Most Recent Biz News
Stocks are opening lower on Wall ... Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street after the head of a major vaccine maker expressed concern about how effective current jabs will be ...
2
NM OKs lower workers comp costs
Business
The Office of Superintendent of Insurance ... The Office of Superintendent of Insurance announced Monday it has approved a 5.5% decrease in loss c ...
3
Asia shares mixed as investors weigh omicron economic risks
Most Recent Biz News
Asian shares were mixed Tuesday as ... Asian shares were mixed Tuesday as investors continued to cautiously weigh how much damage the new omicron coronavirus variant may unleash on the global ...
4
Cyber Monday caps holiday shopping weekend as virus lingers
Most Recent Biz News
Americans are spending freely and going ... Americans are spending freely and going back to store shopping, knocking out some of the momentum in online sales from last year when Americans ...
5
Twitter CEO steps down, leaves company at a crossroads
Most Recent Biz News
Jack Dorsey is out of his ... Jack Dorsey is out of his post as Twitter's chief executive for the second time in his career -- this time, he says, by ...
6
Local wares and a tax holiday too: Small Business ...
Bright Spot
Small Business Saturday is a lifeline ... Small Business Saturday is a lifeline for some retailers
7
ABQ tech company growing again after pandemic downsize
ABQnews Seeker
The coronavirus bit hard into restaurant ... The coronavirus bit hard into restaurant operations and profitability, but point-of-sale software fi ...
8
Former CNM leader to head leadership organization
ABQnews Seeker
Former Central New Mexico Community College ... Former Central New Mexico Community College president Kathie Winograd will soon be taking over as th ...
9
New Mexico unemployment rate remains fifth-highest in the nation
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico had a seasonally adjusted ... New Mexico had a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 6.5% last month, down from 6.9% the month before, according to data from the U.S. ...