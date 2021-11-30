Suspect arrested after man beaten to death with tree branch

Detectives have arrested a man suspected of beating another man to death with a tree branch Monday night.

Keith Bird, 50, of the Santa Domingo Pueblo is charged with murder. The victim has not been positively identified yet.

Around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to an alley behind Vassar, just south of Central for reports that two men were fighting. When they arrived they found a man was dead.

A witness told police he had seen the two men arguing over a backpack and then one beating the other with a tree branch, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. He said he yelled for the offender to stop and saw him run off, carrying a large backpack.

According to the complaint, shortly after the homicide Bird called 911 to say he was behind a nearby Walgreens and he had “battered a male with a stick” and wanted to speak with police. He said he did not know if the man he had beaten needed medical treatment.

Officers took Bird into custody and he told them he had arrived in Albuquerque around 3 p.m. and in the evening went to Walgreens and purchased alcohol. He said he took two shots of Walgreens and then went to the bus stop across the street. That’s where he encountered his friend Eli. He said Eli “was in a bad mood and began to pick a fight” with him.

“Keith said Eli pushed Keith and then fell on top of Keith,” the detective wrote in the complaint. “This caused Keith to strike his back on the curb. Keith stated this made him angry so he told Eli to go to the ally, behind Panera Bread restaurant, so he and Eli could fight.”

Bird told detectives he got Eli in a chokehold and Eli tried to punch him so he released him and grabbed a “stick” to beat Eli in the face, according to the complaint. He said he hit him about 10 times and stopped when he saw people in the ally.

“I explained to Keith that Eli was deceased,” the detective wrote in the complaint. “Keith told me that Eli shouldn’t have made him mad.”