 Suspect arrested after man beaten to death with tree branch - Albuquerque Journal

Suspect arrested after man beaten to death with tree branch

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Detectives have arrested a man suspected of beating another man to death with a tree branch Monday night.

Keith Bird, 50 (MDC)

Keith Bird, 50, of the Santa Domingo Pueblo is charged with murder. The victim has not been positively identified yet.

Around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to an alley behind Vassar, just south of Central for reports that two men were fighting. When they arrived they found a man was dead.

A witness told police he had seen the two men arguing over a backpack and then one beating the other with a tree branch, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. He said he yelled for the offender to stop and saw him run off, carrying a large backpack.

According to the complaint, shortly after the homicide Bird called 911 to say he was behind a nearby Walgreens and he had “battered a male with a stick” and wanted to speak with police. He said he did not know if the man he had beaten needed medical treatment.

Officers took Bird into custody and he told them he had arrived in Albuquerque around 3 p.m. and in the evening went to Walgreens and purchased alcohol. He said he took two shots of Walgreens and then went to the bus stop across the street. That’s where he encountered his friend Eli. He said Eli “was in a bad mood and began to pick a fight” with him.

“Keith said Eli pushed Keith and then fell on top of Keith,” the detective wrote in the complaint. “This caused Keith to strike his back on the curb. Keith stated this made him angry so he told Eli to go to the ally, behind Panera Bread restaurant, so he and Eli could fight.”

Bird told detectives he got Eli in a chokehold and Eli tried to punch him so he released him and grabbed a “stick” to beat Eli in the face, according to the complaint. He said he hit him about 10 times and stopped when he saw people in the ally.

“I explained to Keith that Eli was deceased,” the detective wrote in the complaint. “Keith told me that Eli shouldn’t have made him mad.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Suspect arrested after man beaten to death with tree ...
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives have arrested a man suspected ... Detectives have arrested a man suspected of beating another man to death with a tree branch Monday night. Keith Bird, 50, of the Santa ...
2
Lobo/Aggie basketball rivalry returns after 2 years
ABQnews Seeker
After two years, the Lobo/Aggie men's ... After two years, the Lobo/Aggie men's basketball rivalry is back Tuesday night in Las Cruces.
3
Sunport has second-busiest stretch in 20 months
ABQnews Seeker
65,000 holiday travelers reported over 5-day ... 65,000 holiday travelers reported over 5-day period
4
New trial begins for Rio Arriba sheriff
ABQnews Seeker
James Lujan is charged with helping ... James Lujan is charged with helping a friend avoid arrest in 2017
5
Elk poached at Bandelier National Monument
ABQnews Seeker
Park rangers are seeking the public's ... Park rangers are seeking the public's help in finding those responsible for that killing, as well as the death of a mule deer
6
NMSU has nutty idea for citations
ABQnews Seeker
Donations of peanut butter will be ... Donations of peanut butter will be accepted in lieu of some parking fines
7
Cloud seeding company retracts application
ABQnews Seeker
Proposed project drew opposition from locals, ... Proposed project drew opposition from locals, organizations over 'potential for environmental damage'
8
UNM women to show what they've learned
ABQnews Seeker
Mike Bradbury is willing to count ... Mike Bradbury is willing to count his team's latest Texas road trip as a learning experience on one condition: His team had to actually ...
9
Pre-winter warmup brings highs 10-20 degrees above average
ABQnews Seeker
Rain chances for state expected to ... Rain chances for state expected to be slim until early next week