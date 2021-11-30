 Costumed Jan. 6 rioter plans to appeal conviction, sentence - Albuquerque Journal

Costumed Jan. 6 rioter plans to appeal conviction, sentence

By Associated Press

The Arizona man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns plans to appeal his felony conviction and nearly 3 1/2-year prison sentence.

A notice filed in court Tuesday on behalf of Jacob Chansley said he was going to make an appeal. A day earlier, Chansley officially ended his relationship with his attorney and hired another lawyer.

Chansley is limited in the type of appeal he can make.

In pleading guilty to obstructing an official proceeding, Chansley waived the right to appeal his conviction and sentence, though he can seek an appeal if he argues he had ineffective assistance from his previous attorney.

Chansley has acknowledged he was among the first 30 rioters in the building, used a bullhorn to rile up others and penned a note while in the Senate to Vice President Mike Pence saying, “It’s Only A Matter of Time. Justice Is Coming!”

Though he isn’t accused of violence, prosecutors say Chansley went into the attack armed with a spear, ignored repeated police orders to leave the building and gloated about his actions in the days immediately after the attack.

Chansley is among the more than 675 people charged in the Capitol riot.


