Affidavit: Weapons supplier may have given live ammunition to ‘Rust’ armorer





Authorities say the weapons supplier for ‘Rust’ possibly provided the live ammunition that killed the cinematographer and wounded the director during a shooting on set near Santa Fe early last month.

Seth Kenney, owner of PDQ Arm & Prop, told Santa Fe County deputies he may have given reloaded ammunition to armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed before the Oct. 21 shooting, according to court records.

The father of Gutierrez-Reed, well-known armorer Thell Reed, told deputies he supplied Kenney with the ammunition during live-fire training for actors on a separate movie set and Kenney never returned the ammunition.

Authorities say on Oct. 21 movie star Alec Baldwin was practicing a cross draw in an old church on the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set when he discharged a live round from a Colt .45 revolver, killing Halyna Hutchins, 42, and wounding Joel Souza, 48.

Court records state assistant director David Halls had declared the firearm “cold,” meaning unloaded, before handing it to Baldwin. Halls later told deputies he hadn’t checked the gun properly and couldn’t recall if Gutierrez had either.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Nobody has been charged.

Since the shooting, which made international headlines, numerous reports have surfaced of safety concerns on set and multiple gun misfires leading up to the incident.