 2 dead, 1 wounded after triple shooting at west Phoenix home - Albuquerque Journal

2 dead, 1 wounded after triple shooting at west Phoenix home

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Two people were killed and another wounded after a triple shooting Tuesday at a west Phoenix home, according to police.

They said officers responded to the house around 10 a.m. and found two women and a man who had been shot.

Police said a man and woman died from their injuries and the second woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

All three people lived at the home and police said they have recovered a weapon.

Police said no suspect was being sought in the shooting and they are investigating to determine if it was a murder-suicide.

Police didn’t immediately release any names or ages and it was unclear if any of the people were related.


