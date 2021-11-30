 Teen boy arrested after gun deal gone bad at Phoenix school - Albuquerque Journal

Teen boy arrested after gun deal gone bad at Phoenix school

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly shooting another high school student in west Phoenix following a gun sale gone bad, police said Tuesday.

They said a 16-year-old student brought a handgun to Cesar Chavez High School on Monday to sell to the younger teen.

After the transaction in one of the school’s bathrooms, police said the 16-year-old student realized the money he received was fake.

An argument ensued outside the bathroom and police said the 15-year-old shot the older boy.

Police said the wounded teen remains hospitalized but is expected to survive and will face charges after release from the hospital, including weapon violations.

The 15-year-old student fled the scene and was later taken into custody at a home near the school.

Police said that boy is facing multiple charges including endangerment and aggravated assault.

The names of the two teens weren’t released.

Police said the gun hasn’t been located and the incident wasn’t considered to be gang related.

Phoenix Union High School District sent a message to parents Monday afternoon that the campus was cleared after the incident and all other students and staff were safe.


