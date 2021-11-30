NM lawmakers weigh $10M request to boost outdoor economy

SANTA FE — New Mexico’s outdoor recreation office plans to ask legislators next month for $10 million in special one-time funding — the bulk of which would sharply expand a grant program that helps build and improve trails throughout the state.

Supporters of the idea pitched it to a legislative panel Tuesday as part of a broader effort to grow the state’s outdoor recreation economy and invest in rural communities.

Outdoor recreation made up roughly 1.9% of the state’s economy last year and 3.1% of total employment, according to federal data.

“It’s a powerhouse,” Axie Navas, director of the state’s Outdoor Recreation Division, told legislators Tuesday. “Many thousands of New Mexicans work in this economy, and they come to this state for that reason.”

The $10 million special appropriation is a one-time request, she said, as New Mexico has no dedicated statewide funding for outdoor recreation and conservation.

It would be considered in January when the Legislature meets for a 30-day session largely dedicated to spending and financial matters. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, has described the state as awash in cash thanks to growth in state revenue and approval of federal stimulus and infrastructure legislation.

About $7 million of the $10 million requested special appropriation would go toward the state’s Trails+ Program, which awards grants to local governments and private groups investing in outdoor infrastructure. The money can be used for trails, signs, riverbank restoration and similar projects.

The remaining $3 million would go into the state’s outdoor equity fund, which aims to give low-income children a chance to experience the outdoors.

The programs are designed to build on New Mexico’s strength as a place for hiking, camping, fishing, skiing and other outdoor activities.

New Mexico still lags most of its neighbors by one measure — outdoor recreation as a percentage of the gross domestic product. At 1.9%, New Mexico is ahead of Texas but behind Arizona, Colorado and Utah — all of which are in the 2.0% to 2.5% range, according to U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis figures shared with lawmakers.

In 2019, before the pandemic, New Mexico’s outdoor figure stood at 2.5% of the economy.

Navas said the $10 million in state funding would promote recovery and help meet the demand for designing and building trail projects.

“We think it’s essential,” she said in an interview.

Legislators reacted enthusiastically to the presentation during a meeting of the Transportation Infrastructure Revenue Subcommittee. No one spoke against the idea.

Sen. Roberto “Bobby” Gonzales, D-Ranchos de Taos, said New Mexico has so much outdoor potential that it should consider ongoing funding, perhaps a tax dedicated to trails.

A gasoline tax, a percentage of lottery revenue or a share of general obligation bonds surfaced in Tuesday’s discussion as possibilities.

“You can’t have something without recurring funding,” said Gonzales, a member of the Senate Finance Committee. “We have to establish that.”

Rep. Debbie Sariñana, an Albuquerque Democrat and retired math and science teacher, said students need more outdoor opportunities, especially after spending so much time with online instruction during the pandemic.

“We have this beautiful state,” she said, “and our kids need to know about it and be exposed to it.”

Approval of $7 million for the Trails+ Program would represent a sharp expansion of funding.

New Mexico awarded about $500,000 in funding this year to 25 projects through the Trails+ Program, Navas said, meeting just a fraction of the demand.

About 64% of the funding went to rural counties, according to her presentation.

The Albuquerque funding includes a project to make dirt trails more accessible to people in wheelchairs. In Santa Fe, funding has gone toward improved trails, wildlife-friendly fencing and replanting cottonwood trees.