 Canon, Balloon Fiesta settle lawsuit - Albuquerque Journal

Canon, Balloon Fiesta settle lawsuit

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

A balloon crew waves to the crowd on Sunday, Oct. 3. (Adria Malcolm/For The Albuquerque Journal)
A balloon crew waves to the crowd moments after launching at the 2021 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The fiesta had been on a one year hiatus due to COVID. (Adria Malcolm for the Journal)

A lawsuit filed by Canon U.S.A., Inc. against the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, demanding a $250,000 reimbursement and alleging that event organizers violated the terms of a three-year sponsorship agreement, has been settled,

But fiesta officials aren’t saying how much they paid — if anything — to make the lawsuit go away.

The U.S. District Court of New Mexico on Nov. 23 granted the joint motion to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning it can not be re-filed. According to the Stipulated Order of Dismissal, “the parties have resolved all claims,” and “each party shall bear its own costs and attorney fees.”

Sarah L. Shore, the local lawyer representing the Balloon Fiesta, said Tuesday that a settlement had been reached, the terms of which are “confidential.”

The lawsuit, filed in May, alleged that the Balloon Fiesta board, which put the 2020 event on hold because of COVID, had abrogated the terms of the sponsorship agreement. Canon maintained the 2020 event was “canceled,” while the fiesta board used the term “postponed.” Canon alleged that the 2021 event was not advertised as the postponed or rescheduled 2020 event.

The fiesta board proposed that Canon’s sponsorship be extended an extra year and their $250,000 sponsorship fee be applied to the 2021 Balloon Fiesta.

Canon rejected the proposal to extend the contract.

A major manufacturer of cameras, photographic equipment and printers, Canon first became the presenting sponsor of the fiesta in a three-year deal signed in 2015. A second three-year contract was signed in 2017 that gave them presenting sponsorship from 2018 through 2020. That agreement required Canon pay a sponsorship fee of $720,000, including $250,000 for the 2020 event, which provided them with a number of promotional opportunities, including the placement of Canon’s logo on the cover of 12,000 official event programs, and entry of Canon’s balloon in the fiesta.


