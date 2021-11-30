Teen struck, killed in hit-and-run in South Valley

A 16-year-old was killed and another person was severely injured after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in the South Valley.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said, in a Twitter post, they are asking the public’s help to find the “unknown vehicle” that struck the pair and fled the scene.

BCSO gave no description of the vehicle.

The agency initially posted about the crash on Sunday. At that time, BCSO said there were no fatalities — one person was unconscious and had multiple broken bones and the other had “less severe injuries.”

BCSO said the crash occurred around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Rio Bravo and Isleta SW. Deputies discovered a vehicle had struck the two as they were walking in the roadway on Rio Bravo.

“The vehicle fled the scene after the collision,” the Twitter post read.

BCSO said anyone with information that could lead to the “location of the involved vehicle and the driver’s identity” should call (505) 798-7000.