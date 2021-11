Santiago Martinez, charged with murder in the Nov. 13 death of his girlfriend, famed Taos Pueblo artist DeAnna Autumn Leaf Suazo, pleaded not guilty at a U.S. District Court hearing Tuesday in Albuquerque, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Martinez, 29, was ordered to remain in custody pending a trial which has not been scheduled.

Martinez, also a Taos Pueblo member, admitted to FBI agents that he struck Suazo, who fell, and then hit Suazo, 29, with her vehicle, according to court documents.