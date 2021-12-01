 New Texas rules after blackout, but not for this winter - Albuquerque Journal

New Texas rules after blackout, but not for this winter

By Paul J. Weber / Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — Regulators of Texas’ oil and gas industry that buckled during February’s deadly freeze moved Tuesday toward making some producers more prepared for cold weather, but not in time for this winter as the nation’s power grid monitor warned the state is still at risk of blackouts.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is guaranteeing the lights will stay on this winter. But energy experts are less confident and say Texas’ response over the last nine months to a winter storm that killed hundreds of people — including some who froze to death after power was knocked out to the proud energy capital of the U.S. for days — has been insufficient.

Some were concerned that gas operators that froze up in February — cutting off fuel to power plants — would be able to skirt new weatherization mandates by seeking exemptions. But gas supply deemed critical by the state could not avoid doing so under new rules passed Tuesday, according to state regulators, which critics agreed amounted to an improvement.

“It is not simply a get-out-of-jail-free card,” said Matt Garner, an attorney with the Texas Railroad Commission, the state’s peculiarly named agency that regulates the oil and gas industry.

A recent annual winter forecast by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, which oversees the reliability of the nation’s electrical sector, projected Texas could have a nearly 40% shortfall in available power to meet demand in the event of another severe storm this winter. Officials behind that forecast said such an extreme scenario is not highly likely, but cannot be ruled out.

The February storm led to one of the biggest power outages in U.S. history, knocking out electricity to more than 4 million customers and leading to hundreds of deaths. Some homes were left without heat and water for days.

According t o a report by federal officials in September, freezing issues were the largest cause of outages, at 44%. That included frozen instruments and wind turbine blades. Fuel supply problems were the next biggest factor, at 31%. Supply issues were mostly related to natural gas, including frozen wellheads.

The process for requiring gas operators to weatherize won’t begin until next year.

“They won’t be prepared for this winter, and that’s something everybody needs to be clear about,” said Virginia Palacios, executive commissioner of Commission Shift, a group that calls for more accountability from state energy regulators.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Teen boy arrested after gun deal gone bad at ...
Around the Region
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested ... A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly shooting another high school student in west Phoenix following a gun sale gone bad, police said ...
2
Teens charged in shooting that wounded 3 students in ...
Around the Region
Three teens were charged Tuesday with ... Three teens were charged Tuesday with attempted murder in a shooting that wounded three students in the parking lot of a suburban Denver high ...
3
Emergency sirens to be tested at nuke plant west ...
Around the Region
Emergency sirens designed to alert nearby ... Emergency sirens designed to alert nearby residents of a problem at the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of ...
4
2 dead, 1 wounded after triple shooting at west ...
Around the Region
Two people were killed and another ... Two people were killed and another wounded after a triple shooting Tuesday at a west Phoenix home, according to police. They said officers responded ...
5
Customers would get refunds under settlement of utility case
Around the Region
A proposed $10 million settlement of ... A proposed $10 million settlement of a class-action racketeering lawsuit against a water and wastewater utility in Pinal County would provide refunds to customers. ...
6
Arizona reports bump of 2,971 new COVID-19 cases, 77 ...
Around the Region
A day after reporting fewer than ... A day after reporting fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks, Arizona's daily case count has shot up to ...
7
Trump endorses 2 Arizona audit supporters for state Senate
Around the Region
Former President Donald Trump has given ... Former President Donald Trump has given his influential endorsement to two Arizona legislative candidates who gained national notoriety for promoting the state Senate's partisan ...
8
Phoenix on cusp of breaking November heat record set ...
Around the Region
Phoenix is on track to finish ... Phoenix is on track to finish a warmer than usual month of November, the National Weather Service said. If temperatures hit at least 80 ...
9
In shadow of Texas gas drilling sites, health fears ...
Around the Region
At a playground outside a North ... At a playground outside a North Texas day care center, giggling preschoolers chase each other into a playhouse. Toddlers scoot by on tricycles. A ...