Regent questions no vax mandate at Pit

One university official is questioning the decision not to require howling Lobo fans be either vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend a basketball game.

University of New Mexico Regent Rob Schwartz said the university is putting ticket revenue above the health and safety of the community and asked which subject-matter experts advised the university president before she opted not to require the vaccine at the largest indoor venue in the state. The questioning came during a regent Health Sciences Center Committee meeting Tuesday.

Hospital officials said during the same meeting they are facing a crushing volume of COVID and non-COVID patients and recently enacted crisis standards of care, which allow physicians to work outside of their regular specialties, gives them more flexibility to transfer patients and, ultimately, the ability to ration care.

Schwartz seized on that grim reality as a reason why UNM should impose a vaccine requirement or testing on Lobo fans.

“I think that there have been many issues that have been balanced. And I think that they’ve been inappropriately balanced,” Schwartz said. “We’re balancing several issues here, among them, revenue against the health of the community. And I would come out in a different way in that balance.”

UNM Hospital’s chief quality and safety officer, Dr. Rohini McKee, said during a briefing with reporters Tuesday that UNMH was operating at about 140% capacity and was expected to remain at that level for the foreseeable future. She urged people to get the vaccine to protect themselves against the virus as New Mexico continues to experience a high number of cases.

New Mexico reported 1,132 new COVID cases and 12 more deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide toll to 5,367 since the start of the pandemic. There were 633 COVID patients in New Mexico hospitals on Tuesday, up from 572 on Monday.

Schwartz said he’s spoken to physicians and resident physicians who are frustrated UNM isn’t doing more to require vaccinations while its health care workers are taxed from the large patient volumes.

“Every public health official I’ve talked to says it’s necessary to actually create a safe venue inside a place like the Pit,” he said.

UNM President Garnett Stokes said during the meeting that university leadership discussed a possible vaccine requirement, but opted instead to launch a marketing campaign to encourage inoculations.

“What we really want to do, is we want more people to get vaccinated …” Stokes said. “We actually believe our mandates have gone about as far as they can for actually encouraging additional vaccinations.”

The university does have a vaccine requirement for students, faculty and staff, with limited exceptions. But there is no proof of vaccine required to go to a men’s or women’s basketball game.

Several university and hospital administrators defended Stokes’ decisions during the pandemic and suggested that such a vaccine mandate is a day-to-day administrative matter, and not a broader policy decision that should go before the regents.

“One of the areas of great discomfort for me is the understanding that according to best practices for universities … the governing board must delegate day-to-day management of the institution to the administration,” said Teresa Costantinidis, the senior vice president for Finance & Administration. “So it just makes me a little nervous to have this much focus at this level on an aspect of the operations and administration of the university.”

UNM Hospitals CEO Kate Becker also defended the decision not to require the vaccine at the basketball arena.

“The only no-risk situation is to never go out of your house. There is no no-risk option for anything,” Becker said. “And the weighing of all of the interests in this are the responsibility of the president and her team.”

Schwartz said a vaccine requirement was a topic the regents should consider and discuss.

“I think it’s a matter of policy, not a matter of day-to-day administration,” he said. “And I’m not happy with the current policy.”

The university created COVID event protocols, which require masks be worn inside and attendees follow state public health orders. The protocols allow event organizers to decide whether to require proof of vaccine or a negative test. Popejoy, for example, does require that guests show proof of a vaccine or negative test.

Schwartz, a lawyer who specializes in health law, is the chair of the regents’ HSC committee. He put the discussion item on the agenda and asked that it be discussed by the entire board during a regular meeting next week. It’s not clear if that will happen, as the agenda for next week’s regents meeting hasn’t been posted.

Two experts from UNM’s College of Population Health — Andrew Rowland and Nina Wallerstein — spoke at the committee meeting in favor of a vaccine requirement.

“I would like to be able to participate in that discussion to understand why it is that we don’t ask unvaccinated people who come to the Pit to at least show us that they’re not COVID positive when they walk in the door,” Schwartz said. ” I just don’t understand why the university administration would have reached that decision. I mean, to the extent that I can understand it, it doesn’t seem like it was a rational decision.”

Athletics Director Eddie Nuñez said most college basketball arenas do not require proof of vaccination.

“However you look at this, it’s going to be a political consideration,” he said. “Someone’s going to view this as that.”

Schwartz said that he hopes that the board will take up the discussion sooner rather than later.

“The reason I brought (the discussion) here is that if we miss this opportunity, then in fact, it won’t be a discussion for the next couple of months,” he said. “Given the fact that the policies haven’t changed as the New Mexico numbers have been desperately terrible, I can’t imagine what would cause the policy to change in the next few months.”