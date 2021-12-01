Skier dies in collision with snowboarder at Colorado resort

BOULDER, Colo. — An investigation is underway after a 72-year-old skier died in a collision with a snowboarder at Eldora Mountain in northern Colorado.

Boulder County sheriff’s officials say the crash happened on the intermediate Windmill run on Tuesday morning, and the skier was unconscious and not breathing when ski patrollers arrived. They attempted CPR, but the Boulder man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

The snowboarder, identified only as a male from Wellington, was treated for his injuries before he was interviewed by sheriff’s deputies and detectives. No criminal charges have been filed, and no other information has been released.