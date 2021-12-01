Snowboarder killed at Sipapu worked in Presbyterian ER

A 28-year-old snowboarder from Rio Rancho who died Saturday afternoon at Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort worked in the emergency room at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque.

Jairo Hernandez was a native of San Jose, California, who moved to New Mexico in 2015. He worked as a teller at a Wells Fargo in Rio Rancho from September 2015 to October 2019 and recently worked in the emergency room at Presbyterian Hospital.

Hernandez was a “great person with great charisma, always smiling, with good energy,” said Wille Baez, a bank customer who became friends with Hernandez.

“He was a great family friend and also helped open my bank account. … He was the first person to meet my mom and I at the door and helped us.”

Jairo’s sister, Catalina Hernandez, and Paula Hartog started a GoFundMe account for funeral expenses. They posted that Jairo was a “beautiful, special, bright person … full of life, happiness, dancing, and laughter. His smile is still absolutely contagious and his SPIRIT was like no other.”

He was credited with staying “positive, compassionate, and (reminding) us of our purpose” by colleagues in the emergency room at Presbyterian.

Reports indicated he was snowboarding for the first time on Saturday.

Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe identified Hernandez after his family was notified of his death, according to the Taos News.

Sipapu General Manager JP Bradley said the ski patrol at the resort south of Taos found Hernandez unresponsive along a tree line on an intermediate run minutes after receiving a call about a snowboarder in distress. They administered CPR. Paramedics arrived and took Hernandez to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hernandez, who was wearing a helmet, appeared to have struck a tree, Bradley said.

“Our condolences go out to the family,” he told the Taos News.

The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator took Hernandez’s body for an autopsy.