He may have no name but is a friend all the same.

The tumbleweed snowman is here.

As crews stood him up Tuesday morn, drivers playfully tooted their horns.

The tumbleweed snowman is here.

A holiday fixture locals hold dear, he’s been spreading cheer for 26 years.

The tumbleweed snowman is here.

Built with care by flood-control crews, he wears a hat, a scarf and big smile, too.

The tumbleweed snowman is here.

Since first created in ’95, he’s grown in renown and literal size.

The tumbleweed snowman is here.

Made of jumbo weeds found around town; that’s to make sure he doesn’t blow down.

The tumbleweed snowman is here.

Some say tumbleweeds are nothing but pests, but he’s the way to use them the best.

The tumbleweed snowman is here.

He’ll be on I-40 waving to you – at least until early 2022.