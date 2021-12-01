 The tumbleweed snowman is here - Albuquerque Journal

The tumbleweed snowman is here

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

AMAFCA employee James Moya installs one of the arms on the Tumbleweed Snowman along I-40 near the Big I on Nov. 30. The structure has been a fixture for the past 26 years , bringing Holiday Cheers to motorists in a unique New Mexico way. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

He may have no name but is a friend all the same.

The tumbleweed snowman is here.

As crews stood him up Tuesday morn, drivers playfully tooted their horns.

The tumbleweed snowman is here.

A holiday fixture locals hold dear, he’s been spreading cheer for 26 years.

The tumbleweed snowman is here.

Built with care by flood-control crews, he wears a hat, a scarf and big smile, too.

The tumbleweed snowman is here.

Since first created in ’95, he’s grown in renown and literal size.

The tumbleweed snowman is here.

Made of jumbo weeds found around town; that’s to make sure he doesn’t blow down.

The tumbleweed snowman is here.

Some say tumbleweeds are nothing but pests, but he’s the way to use them the best.

The tumbleweed snowman is here.

He’ll be on I-40 waving to you – at least until early 2022.


