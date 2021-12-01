NM middle school bans flags as capes

LAS CRUCES – In the weeks after Indigenous Peoples Day, Camino Real Middle School students begin a new trend: wearing flags as capes.

But when one student donned the Confederate flag on school grounds, administrators had seen enough.

Camino Real Principal Michelle Harris said the trend of wearing flags as capes was banned the week before Thanksgiving break.

Harris said the flag-wearing frenzy led to name calling and division between students and called it an “educational distraction.”

“Unfortunately, some of the flags, the type of flags that came were maybe not appropriate,” Harris said.

She said the school has not banned flags completely, it has only banned students from wearing flags as capes.

“What the kids were doing is they were wearing capes, so as you know, that’s not an appropriate way to display a flag,” Harris said.

Harris said the trend began within a social studies class studying Indigenous Peoples Day and Christopher Columbus and discussing the flags on the Nina, the Pinta and the Santa Maria. Some students were inspired to bring in their own flags.

Camino Real seventh-grader Niomi Herndon, 12, said she first saw a classmate wearing a flag as a cape when a student came to school donning a transgender pride flag – a flag with alternating pink, blue and white stripes. Subsequently, Niomi started seeing classmates draping other flags over their backs, including the Thin Blue Line American flag and the Confederate flag.

“I saw somebody with a Confederate flag and that was just crazy, because that was like a step way too far,” Niomi said.

“The Confederate flag, which is just plain … racist, that is not acceptable in a school setting,” Niomi said. “Principal Harris saying that it was a distraction is kind of just an excuse for saying that she didn’t know how to handle the situation as to talking to these kids.”

Harris said Camino Real will encourage different ways of studying flags. In the original class where the flag discussion started, Harris said students are now making their own flags.