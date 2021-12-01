Lobos win big, then celebrate

Tuesday turned out to be a night to celebrate at the Pit.

The University of New Mexico womens’ basketball team held an impromptu ceremony on the court immediately after its game against visiting Grambling State.

Jaedyn De La Cerda received an encased basketball commemorating her 1,000th career point (officially scored Sunday in Katy, Texas). Coach Mike Bradbury then was awarded the game ball for his 100th UNM victory.

Before all the festivities, the Lobos rolled to an impressive 86-50 victory in which all 13 players scored.

“It’s nice to be back home,” said Bradbury, still wiping away water from a congratulatory postgame dousing in UNM’s locker room. “I thought the team played hard and played well. We’ve played a lot of games in a short time, so that kind of effort was good to see.”

It was exactly the type of outing UNM needed after dropping two of three at the weekend’s Van Chancellor Classic. The starters spent most of the second half on the bench cheering on their younger teammates as the Lobos improved to 6-3 heading into home-and-away battles with New Mexico State on Friday and Sunday.

“We needed to worry about this game,” De La Cerda said. “There’s nothing you can do about the past, so we just came out with good intensity and got this win. That was our only focus.”

Shaiquel McGruder and Antonia Anderson formed an impressive 1-2 punch for the Lobos, attacking the basket relentlessly before calling it a night midway through the third quarter. McGruder posted a double-double (22 points, 10 rebounds), while Anderson racked up 12 points, five boards, two steals and two blocks.

“Shai and A.T. can get a lot of points, not really on their own, but just on drives to the basket,” Bradbury said. “Shai scores a lot in transition and A.T. was really agressive tonight. That was good to see.”

LaTora Duff also made the most of her minutes, scoring 10 points with six assists, two steals and no turnovers. Duff got an announced crowd of 4,134 energized with a pair of long “touchdown” passes to McGruder for transition layups.

UNM led wire to wire and held a comfortable lead for most of Tueday’s game. It was 21-11 after a quarter, 45-20 at halftime and 63-29 when the last of the Lobos starters left the floor.

After not getting a point from its bench in Sunday’s 82-75 loss to Texas Tech, UNM got 27 bench points Tuesday. Viané Cumber buried a pair of 3-pointers (one from NBA range), and Paula Reus celebrated her 18th birthday with six points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Neither De La Cerda nor Bradbury were aware of the planned postgame ceremonies. Bradbury said he did not know it was his 100th win until athletic director Eddie Nuñez announced it.

“I didn’t know,” Bradbury said, “and I definitely didn’t expect to get soaked tonight.”

De La Cerda said the presentation was more enjoyable than when she learned of her 1,000th point on Sunday.

“I was upset after Sunday’s game because we lost,” De La Cerda said. “After the game, Kenzie (Curtis) said, ‘Hey, congrats,’ and I said, ‘For what? We lost.’ I had no idea about the 1,000th point, but it was cool to celebrate it after a win.”

Colbi Maples scored 12 points to lead Grambling State (2-5), which was also coming off a quick turnaround. It was the fifth straight road game for the Tigers, who played Sunday at UNLV.