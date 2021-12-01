 Lobos win big, then celebrate - Albuquerque Journal

Lobos win big, then celebrate

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Tuesday turned out to be a night to celebrate at the Pit.

The University of New Mexico womens’ basketball team held an impromptu ceremony on the court immediately after its game against visiting Grambling State.

Jaedyn De La Cerda received an encased basketball commemorating her 1,000th career point (officially scored Sunday in Katy, Texas). Coach Mike Bradbury then was awarded the game ball for his 100th UNM victory.

Jaedyn De La Cerda

Before all the festivities, the Lobos rolled to an impressive 86-50 victory in which all 13 players scored.

“It’s nice to be back home,” said Bradbury, still wiping away water from a congratulatory postgame dousing in UNM’s locker room. “I thought the team played hard and played well. We’ve played a lot of games in a short time, so that kind of effort was good to see.”

It was exactly the type of outing UNM needed after dropping two of three at the weekend’s Van Chancellor Classic. The starters spent most of the second half on the bench cheering on their younger teammates as the Lobos improved to 6-3 heading into home-and-away battles with New Mexico State on Friday and Sunday.

“We needed to worry about this game,” De La Cerda said. “There’s nothing you can do about the past, so we just came out with good intensity and got this win. That was our only focus.”

Shaiquel McGruder and Antonia Anderson formed an impressive 1-2 punch for the Lobos, attacking the basket relentlessly before calling it a night midway through the third quarter. McGruder posted a double-double (22 points, 10 rebounds), while Anderson racked up 12 points, five boards, two steals and two blocks.

“Shai and A.T. can get a lot of points, not really on their own, but just on drives to the basket,” Bradbury said. “Shai scores a lot in transition and A.T. was really agressive tonight. That was good to see.”

LaTora Duff also made the most of her minutes, scoring 10 points with six assists, two steals and no turnovers. Duff got an announced crowd of 4,134 energized with a pair of long “touchdown” passes to McGruder for transition layups.

UNM led wire to wire and held a comfortable lead for most of Tueday’s game. It was 21-11 after a quarter, 45-20 at halftime and 63-29 when the last of the Lobos starters left the floor.

After not getting a point from its bench in Sunday’s 82-75 loss to Texas Tech, UNM got 27 bench points Tuesday. Viané Cumber buried a pair of 3-pointers (one from NBA range), and Paula Reus celebrated her 18th birthday with six points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Neither De La Cerda nor Bradbury were aware of the planned postgame ceremonies. Bradbury said he did not know it was his 100th win until athletic director Eddie Nuñez announced it.

“I didn’t know,” Bradbury said, “and I definitely didn’t expect to get soaked tonight.”

De La Cerda said the presentation was more enjoyable than when she learned of her 1,000th point on Sunday.

“I was upset after Sunday’s game because we lost,” De La Cerda said. “After the game, Kenzie (Curtis) said, ‘Hey, congrats,’ and I said, ‘For what? We lost.’ I had no idea about the 1,000th point, but it was cool to celebrate it after a win.”

Colbi Maples scored 12 points to lead Grambling State (2-5), which was also coming off a quick turnaround. It was the fifth straight road game for the Tigers, who played Sunday at UNLV.

 

Friday
Women: New Mexico State at UNM, 7 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com (streaming) 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lobos win big, then celebrate
College
Bradbury's, De La Cerda's milestones recognized ... Bradbury's, De La Cerda's milestones recognized after victory
2
House, Lobos keep Aggies in the dark
College
LAS CRUCES - The guys who ... LAS CRUCES - The guys who had never been a part of their adoptive state's biggest sports ...
3
Lobo/Aggie basketball rivalry returns after 2 years
ABQnews Seeker
After two years, the Lobo/Aggie men's ... After two years, the Lobo/Aggie men's basketball rivalry is back Tuesday night in Las Cruces.
4
New Mexico State introduces Jerry Kill as head football ...
College
Jerry Kill woke up in Las ... Jerry Kill woke up in Las Cruces Monday morning and got out of bed, less than a day after New Mexico State's newest head ...
5
UNM women to show what they've learned
ABQnews Seeker
Mike Bradbury is willing to count ... Mike Bradbury is willing to count his team's latest Texas road trip as a learning experience on one condition: His team had to actually ...
6
Quartet from UNM football opts to enter transfer portal
College
The offensive line for the University ... The offensive line for the University of New Mexico football team struggled during the 2021 season, resulting in an area of concern for the ...
7
Lobos must toughen up mentally for rivalry with Aggies
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos have work to ... The UNM Lobos have work to do before being ready for a tough road environment like they'll see Tuesday against the NMSU Aggies.
8
UNM women strong in first half, but fall to ...
College
Texas Tech simply had more options ... Texas Tech simply had more options than the University of New Mexico women's basketball team on Sunday. The Lady Raiders lit things up from ...
9
New Mexico State to hire Jerry Kill as football ...
College
Jerry Kill will be introduced as ... Jerry Kill will be introduced as early as Monday afternoon as the next New Mexico State head football coach. Multiple sources confirmed to the ...