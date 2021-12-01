Bears get jump on Jaguars

LA CUEVA 57, ATRISCO HERITAGE 43 LA CUEVA (1-0): Exodus Ayers 12, Ced Yates 8, Josiah Guliford 14, Ben Wilhite 2, Daniel Jacobsen 4, Gabe Trujillo 14, Isaiah Denetclaw 3. Totals 20 14-22 57. ATRISCO HERITAGE (0-1): Tony Pacheco 1, Javier Mendoza 13, Chris Parra 11, Diego Miscles-Rivera 3, Marquise Renfro 3, LaTavious Morris 3, Colby Wade 9. Totals 15 6-10 43. La Cueva 10 18 13 16 — 57 Atrisco Heritage 9 8 15 11 — 43 3-point goals: LC 3 (Guliford 2, Denetclaw); AH 7 (Parra 2, Renfro, Morris, Mendoza, Wade, Miscles-Rivera). Total fouls: LC 10; AH 20. Fouled out: AH, Pacheco.<Body.Content>

The La Cueva Bears fired the first major salvo of this Class 5A boys basketball season.

In a matchup that may eventually play out again on the Pit floor sometime in March — and will be definitely be played again at least once more in the regular season — the visiting Bears pushed out to a double-digit lead in the first half on the strength of the shooting of guard Josiah Guliford, then withstood a hard charge from Atrisco Heritage in the second half before pulling away late on Tuesday night for a 57-43 season-opening victory.

“Our team really stood together tonight,” said Guliford, La Cueva’s junior point guard. “When they went on runs, we didn’t fold. We came together, and I think that’s what helped us get through it.”

It was the 5-foot-10 Guliford who injected the La Cueva offense with its first — and, as it turned out, decisive — jolt in a much-anticipated opener at Atrisco Heritage.

Guliford scored 10 of his team-best 14 points during the first three minutes of the second quarter. He buried two 3-pointers, a midrange jumper and a 5-foot floater as the Bears made their first five field goals of the quarter, and six of their first seven shots, to seize a 24-13 lead midway through the quarter.

“It wasn’t even the scoring,” La Cueva coach Brian Joyce said. “He dictated the game. He controlled the game, between him and Exodus (Ayers), they did a good job of pushing it when we had the advantages and pulling it back when we didn’t.”

The Jaguars had the better of things early, scoring nine of the game’s 13 points, including 3s from Javier Mendoza and Chris Parra.

La Cueva scored the final six over the final three minutes of the first quarter, including two layups from Gabe Trujillo, who also finished with 14 points. The Bears led 10-9 after the opening eight minutes.

Combined with the burst to start the second quarter, the Bears authored a 22-4 overall run to take a lead they never surrendered.

“I told (Josiah), if you learn to impact the game without your shot, then eventually, when you have good shots, they’re gonna be wide open,” Joyce said.

Over 8 1/2 minutes of game time, the Jaguars were limited to four points during La Cueva’s extended run.

“Instead of speeding up, we just kind of settled down,” Joyce said.

But Atrisco Heritage switched defensive looks in the second half, began to zone La Cueva, and the Jaguars steadily climbed back into the game.

Treys from Diego Miscles-Rivera and LaTavious Morris cut the deficit to 10 at 35-25 midway through the quarter. Into the fourth quarter, Colby Wade buried a 3, Parra hit two free throws and Atrisco Heritage scored the first seven of the quarter to close to 41-39 with 5:53 to go.

But that was as close as the Jaguars would get as the fouls, and free throws for La Cueva, began to pile up. The Bears pulled away with a dozen free throws over the final 5 1/2 minutes.

“We emphasized how important it was to keep our composure on the road, especially against a good team like Atrisco,” Joyce said. “And I thought our guys did that.”

Ayers finished with 12 points for La Cueva.

Mendoza led the Jaguars with 13 points. Parra added 11.

In an unusual bit of scheduling, these teams are scheduled to play again at La Cueva on Jan. 27. Non-district schedules in Albuquerque Public Schools rarely put opponents against each other more than once during the regular season.