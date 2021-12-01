Gonzales plans to stay the course regarding staff

University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales remains determined to turn Lobo football into a winning program, and he plans to do so with the majority of his coaching staff returning.

The lone change will be a new strength and conditioning coach set to start by Jan. 18, Gonzales said, which means Jimmy Carson will not return, as his two-year contract ends in February.

The Lobos’ offense struggled during a 3-9 season, finishing 130th and last in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total offense, averaging 234.9 yards per game. Senior quarterback Terry Wilson, a Kentucky transfer, suffered a season-ending elbow injury halfway through the season and redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Chavez endured ankle issues through most of his starts. UNM also had deficiencies in its offensive line.

“As of right now I don’t plan on making any changes to the full-time coaching staff,” Gonzales said during a press conference to wrap up the season on Tuesday. “I know Derek Warehime is going to continue on as the offensive coordinator and we’re going to continue to develop our offense. There will be a triple-option, running aspect to our game, but we have to develop a drop-back passing game.”

Gonzales and his staff went immediately to work after Friday’s season finale with recruiting. While Utah State and San Diego State will play for the Mountain West Conference championship on Saturday, UNM football will be busy with about a dozen recruits visiting during the weekend.

“We still have a ways to go to compete for a championship,” Gonzales said. “We have the right pieces. We need to continue to build more pieces.”

Quarterback will usually be an area of focus each year. The Lobos plan to recruit a high school quarterback in the upcoming class signing on Dec. 15 and will also seek a graduate transfer or experienced transfer to play quarterback for UNM.

Gonzales and his staff have plenty of work to do when it comes to recruiting. Five players have already announced they have entered the transfer portal, including offensive linemen Cade Briggs and Jack Buford, defensive backs Nic Wilson and Marquae Kirkendoll and wide receiver Mannie Logan-Greene.

Gonzales said he anticipated that there would be 10-12 players entering the transfer portal when the season ended, so there could be more during the offseason.

ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST: Five Lobos, including Tavian Combs, Jerrick Reed II, Kyle Stapley, Joey Noble and Luke Wysong were named Honorable Mention All-Mountain West as the league’s postseason awards were announced on Tuesday.

UNM had no players on the All-Mountain West first and second teams. Gonzales said he was disappointed mostly for Noble, who was not among the eight defensive linemen on the first and second teams.

Noble, a senior defensive end who earned honorable mention last year, recorded 18 1/2 tackles for loss, 10th all-time at UNM, tied for second in the MW, and tied for fourth in the country in the FBS. His 72 tackles were the most for any defensive linemen in the Mountain West.

Noble helped lead a defense that showed significant improvement, ranking 49th in total defense at 363.1 yards allowed per game, better than the 447.1 yards allowed in 2020 (101st) and nearly a 122-yard improvement from the 485.7 allowed in 2019 (129th).

Reed, a senior safety, earned All-MWC first-team honors last year. Combs, a redshirt freshman safety, and Wysong, a freshman wide receiver, have bright futures, Gonzales said.

San Diego State senior defensive lineman Keshawn Banks, a Rio Rancho High product, was named to the All-MWC second team.

ONLY SEVEN PLAYERS: Reed is among seven players from the previous coaching staff who are set to remain for the 2022 season, Gonzales said. Running back Bobby Cole, defensive linemen Justin Harris and Omar Darame, linebacker Reco Hannah, defensive back Donte Martin and wide receiver Trae Hall are expected to play for the Lobos next season, Gonzales said.

Much of the staggering low number comes from 64 junior college transfers recruited in the previous three years before Gonzales took the job, Gonzales said

“It’s unfathomable,” Gonzales said. “Seven guys. People wonder why we can’t be competitive in every single game.”

Gonzales is confident about the future, however, because so many freshmen excelled and gained valuable playing time this past season. UNM played 18 true freshmen and 38 freshmen, redshirts included, during the season, Gonzales said.

Wysong was the MWC’s top freshman in receptions (24), receiving yards (224) and all-purpose yards (717). Running back Aaron Dumas was the league’s top freshman in rushing (658). On defense, safety Ronald Wilson was the top freshmen for interceptions (two).

“We had seven true freshmen on the punt return team and that unit finished sixth in the country,” Gonzales said. “The kickoff return is No. 16 in the nation with six true freshmen.”