 99% of Tucson employees compliant with COVID vaccine mandate - Albuquerque Journal

99% of Tucson employees compliant with COVID vaccine mandate

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is hoping all city employees are compliant with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

City officials said 99% of city employees had at least been partially vaccinated by the Dec. 1 deadline.

Romero told Tucson TV station KVOA on Tuesday that 33 city employees still were non-complaint with the vaccine mandate, but 13 of them are partially vaccinated.

Overall, 89% of Tucson employees are fully vaccinated with 10% having an approved accommodation or exemption.

The Tucson City Council approved an ordinance last month that said city employees who haven’t received at least one shot of the vaccine and have not received an approved exception or accommodation by Dec. 1 could be fired.

Romero said she’s not concerned about any legal challenges from employees or a state office because the city has listened to researchers and public health officials.


