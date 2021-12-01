Ducey to kick off holidays with lighting of Capitol tree

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

PHOENIX — A 25-foot-tall (7.6-meter) white pine will be lit by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey for the first time Wednesday in the lobby of the state Capitol’s executive tower in a celebration marking the start of the holiday season.

The lighting of the Capitol tree is annual tradition and brings together schoolchildren, state workers and the governor. This year’s celebration will feature Christmas carols sung by students from Chandler High School.

Also on hand will be members of a crew who are rebuilding the old Capitol’s copper dome.

The Christmas Tree was harvested Nov. 19 on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest near Bear Canyon Lake by a crew from the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management.