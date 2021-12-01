 Swift selling local media assets to Ogden Newspapers - Albuquerque Journal

Swift selling local media assets to Ogden Newspapers

By Associated Press

ASPEN, Colo. — Swift Communications, which owns a range of daily and weekly newspapers across the American West, announced Tuesday it is selling its local media and publishing businesses to West Virginia-based Ogden Newspapers.

With the acquisition, Ogden Newspapers will publish 54 daily newspapers and a number of weekly newspapers and magazines in 18 states, according to The Aspen Times, which is owned by Swift. Terms of the deal, set to close Dec. 31, were not released.

Swift Communications was founded in 1975. The family-owned business has run magazines, newspapers, websites, book publishing and other digital products in several Western states, including Colorado, Utah, South Dakota and California. It also publishes a handful of national magazines and journals, including Goat Journal and Backyard Poultry Magazine.

“We know the time has come to pass the baton of stewardship to new owners who can carry forward the important mission,” Bill Waters, CEO and chairman of the board of Swift Communications, said in announcing the deal.

Swift’s Colorado publications include The Aspen Times and Snowmass Sun, Glenwood Springs Post Independent, Vail Daily, Summit Daily News, Steamboat Pilot, Craig Press and Sky-Hi News near Winter Park. Swift also has publications and offices in Park City, Utah; Lake Tahoe and Grass Valley, California; and Carson City, Nevada.

Robert Nutting, CEO of Ogden Newspapers, said he is committed to the industry and understands the critical role of community newspapers.

“Our company’s goal is to be a positive force in the communities we serve — celebrating each market’s unique strengths while also working to provide realistic solutions to areas of concern,” Nutting said. “We believe that strong, responsible and connected local newspapers are critically important to building and supporting strong communities now more than ever.”

Ogden Newspapers is a fifth-generation family-owned and operated newspaper company that was founded in 1890. It will continue to run the existing Swift publications under the name Swift Communications.

After the close date, Swift will change its name to Questor Corp.


