 Parton, Oh, Biles and teachers named 'People of the Year' - Albuquerque Journal

Parton, Oh, Biles and teachers named ‘People of the Year’

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — People magazine has named Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, actor Sandra Oh, country icon Dolly Parton and the nation’s teachers as its “2021 People of the Year.”

“This year has been a transformative one, pushing us all to create something new and hopefully better for our lives,” the magazine said. “This issue reflects that spirt: Our People of the Year cover stars have all led the way in their fields to help make the world a little bit better.”

Parton was cited for giving away millions of books and supporting COVID-19 research and Oh was celebrated for fighting anti-Asian hate and working on “transformative stories.” People said Biles’ focus on mental health “redefined what it means to win in sports.” And the nation’s more than 3 million teachers have “gone above and beyond to ensure our nation’s kids have bright opportunities ahead.”

The new issue hits newsstands Friday.

Last year, People named George Clooney, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Selena Gomez and Regina King as the “2020 People of the Year.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
New Mexico lawmakers weigh $10 million request to boost ...
ABQnews Seeker
$10 million special appropriation is a ... $10 million special appropriation is a one-time request as state has no dedic
2
Regent questions lack of vaccine mandate at Pit
ABQnews Seeker
UNM accused of putting ticket revenue ... UNM accused of putting ticket revenue above community health
3
'Rust' supplier may have mistakenly provided live rounds
ABQnews Seeker
Investigation by the Santa Fe County ... Investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office now centers around how live ammunition got onto the set and where it came from
4
Henry's tree to be lit for the last time ...
ABQnews Seeker
But, even when the lights go ... But, even when the lights go dark, it will always be time to remember Henry Aceves, the man who saved Christmas
5
Canon, Balloon Fiesta settle sponsorship lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
Canon had demanded $250,000 reimbursement, alleging ... Canon had demanded $250,000 reimbursement, alleging violation of an agreement
6
Suspect arrested in deadly beating
ABQnews Seeker
Officers found victim in alley off ... Officers found victim in alley off Central, Vassar after reports of a fight
7
Snowboarder killed at Sipapu worked in Presbyterian ER
ABQnews Seeker
28-year-old trying sport for first time ... 28-year-old trying sport for first time apparently hit a tree
8
The tumbleweed snowman is here
ABQnews Seeker
Holiday fixture has spread cheer along ... Holiday fixture has spread cheer along westbound I-40 for 26 years
9
Ancient juniper trees cut illegally in New Mexico monument
ABQnews Seeker
Alligator junipers, which have unique bark, ... Alligator junipers, which have unique bark, can live up to 500 years, even in harsh conditions
10
Trial starts for suspect in uncle's shooting death
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutor disputes claim of self-defense as ... Prosecutor disputes claim of self-defense as 2020 security video reviewed