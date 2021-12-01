Report: Tax revenue from oil, gas hits record high

SANTA FE — The oil and gas industry injected nearly $5.3 billion into the budgets of New Mexico and local governments in the last fiscal year — a record amount, according to a report released Wednesday by the New Mexico Tax Research Institute and New Mexico Oil and Gas Association.

The association celebrated the report and highlighted the industry’s critical contribution to government revenue.

The 30-page report estimates oil- and gas-derived income made up 35% of all general-fund revenue for the state budget last year — a share exceeded only once in the most recent eight-year period.

In raw numbers, the industry generated almost $5.3 billion in revenue for state and local governments in the 2021 fiscal year — a 12% increase over 2020 and more than twice as much as in 2016, when revenue took a dive. It was the highest figure listed in the report, going back to fiscal 2014, and the Oil and Gas Association called it a record.

The fluctuations reflect the volatile nature of the oil and gas economy. Diversifying state revenue sources and New Mexico’s broader economy has been a long- time goal of governors and legislators.

New Mexico is the nation’s second-largest oil producer.

In his report, Richard Anklam, president of the nonpartisan New Mexico Tax Research Institute, said the industry made a “remarkable recovery” after starting last year with low prices.

He suggested cautious optimism going forward.

“As drilling returns, production grows, and prices stabilize, policymakers and New Mexicans alike have every reason to be cautiously optimistic about the industry’s revenue contributions in future fiscal years,” Anklam said in a written statement released by the Oil and Gas Association.

Leland Gould, president and CEO of the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, said policymakers should take note of the industry’s vital role in funding government operations.

“Historic revenue equals historic opportunity, and that is great news for teachers and students, critical first responders and healthcare workers, and each and every New Mexican across this state,” he said in a written statement.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state legislators are expecting to have plenty of cash available as they start crafting the next state budget. Surging oil and gas production is contributing to the revenue growth, in addition to increased consumer spending and a flood of federal funds.

Sen. George Muñoz, a Gallup Democrat and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said the revenue figures shown in Wednesday’s oil and gas report underscore the importance of building a stronger state economy that isn’t so reliant on one industry.

“I recognize the importance of oil and gas in New Mexico,” he said in an interview, “but I also recognize, as an appropriator, we can’t ride the roller coaster.”