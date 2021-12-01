 Outside Supreme Court, crowd amplifies abortion arguments - Albuquerque Journal

Outside Supreme Court, crowd amplifies abortion arguments

By Parker Purifoy / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

WASHINGTON — Hundreds of abortion debate partisans crowded the plaza in front of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, trading chants as justices heard the highly anticipated arguments inside.

“Whose choice?” “My choice!” was a frequent call-and-response on the abortion rights side, countered by “Hey hey, ho ho, Roe v. Wade has got to go.”

Jo Luttazi, wearing gloves emblazoned with “Bans Off Our Bodies” on the palms, said everyone should have access to abortion as a form of health care.

“As somebody who is assigned female at birth, and having female anatomy, I have had a terrible time trying to just be able to be in control of my body,” the 22-year-old said. “So issues around bodily autonomy have always been very close to my heart. I knew I had to be here.”

A woman who wanted to be identified only as Nancy held a sign with an American flag on it that said “Pray.”

“We need to come together to stop the murder of millions of children,” she said. “I don’t understand why that’s so controversial. I’m out here to exercise my First Amendment right and I wish that would be respected.”

The crowd rallying with the Center for Reproductive Rights swelled to about 400 as the sun rose over the majestic building, outnumbering the anti-abortion demonstrators holding up images of fetuses.

“You need to repent,” one man yelled into a bullhorn, trying to drown out an abortion rights speaker. “You want women to murder babies. You love the murder of children.”

The center’s president and CEO, Nancy Northup, drew cheers when she said her organization’s lawyers have defended abortion rights before the nation’s highest court four times in the last six years.

“Four trips to the Supreme Court in six years is four trips too many,” Northrup said. “We are here to win.”

Democrats Diana DeGette and Barbara Lee, co-chairs of the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus, were among the representatives who appeared. Lee told the crowd of her experience getting an abortion.

“I remember what it was like before Roe v. Wade. I survived. Many women, especially Black women, did not survive. We will not go back to those ways,” Lee said.

“This issue is about racial equality and justice. This decision is about the right to make decisions about your own body. The right to abortion isn’t real unless everyone can access it.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
New Mexico lawmakers weigh $10 million request to boost ...
ABQnews Seeker
$10 million special appropriation is a ... $10 million special appropriation is a one-time request as state has no dedic
2
Regent questions lack of vaccine mandate at Pit
ABQnews Seeker
UNM accused of putting ticket revenue ... UNM accused of putting ticket revenue above community health
3
'Rust' supplier may have mistakenly provided live rounds
ABQnews Seeker
Investigation by the Santa Fe County ... Investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office now centers around how live ammunition got onto the set and where it came from
4
Henry's tree to be lit for the last time ...
ABQnews Seeker
But, even when the lights go ... But, even when the lights go dark, it will always be time to remember Henry Aceves, the man who saved Christmas
5
Canon, Balloon Fiesta settle sponsorship lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
Canon had demanded $250,000 reimbursement, alleging ... Canon had demanded $250,000 reimbursement, alleging violation of an agreement
6
Suspect arrested in deadly beating
ABQnews Seeker
Officers found victim in alley off ... Officers found victim in alley off Central, Vassar after reports of a fight
7
Snowboarder killed at Sipapu worked in Presbyterian ER
ABQnews Seeker
28-year-old trying sport for first time ... 28-year-old trying sport for first time apparently hit a tree
8
The tumbleweed snowman is here
ABQnews Seeker
Holiday fixture has spread cheer along ... Holiday fixture has spread cheer along westbound I-40 for 26 years
9
Ancient juniper trees cut illegally in New Mexico monument
ABQnews Seeker
Alligator junipers, which have unique bark, ... Alligator junipers, which have unique bark, can live up to 500 years, even in harsh conditions
10
Trial starts for suspect in uncle's shooting death
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutor disputes claim of self-defense as ... Prosecutor disputes claim of self-defense as 2020 security video reviewed