Fishing Line for Dec. 2, 2021

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Karis and Elias Harvey of Albuquerque caught and released a 32-inch tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake using a floating orange Rapala lure Nov. 28.

Ellie Hicks and Edward Forman, 3 and 1.5, of Rio Rancho caught three rainbow trout at Fenton Lake using green PowerBait on Nov. 27.

Hugo Melchor and Frank Melchor of El Paso, Texas both caught 17-inch Gila trout on the Gila River near the Catwalk Recreation Area in Glenwood using homemade barbless size 18 hare’s ear flies and egg worm combo flies Nov. 21.

Scott Keller of Hobbs, along with his family, caught their limit of trout at Green Meadow Lake using lures and garlic dough bait Nov. 27.

Hugo Melchor of El Paso, Texas caught an 11-inch rainbow trout at Lake Roberts using a homemade beaded egg worms combo fly Nov. 20.

Shyla and Hunter Ervin of Roswell caught their limits of kokanee salmon at Navajo Lake using snagging hooks Nov. 22.

On the Pecos River, Josh Cde Baca of Santa Fe caught a 15-inch white sucker and an 18-inch rainbow trout using a yellow Panther Martin spinner Nov. 23. … Alex Morton of Santa Fe caught and released a 10-inch rainbow trout using a size 20 black and silver zebra midge fly Nov. 22.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME AND FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Charette Lakes is closed for the season and will reopen in March 2022.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 3.51 cubic feet per second (cfs). Fishing for trout was good using small attractor dry flies and grey nymph flies.

Clayton Lake is closed for the season and will reopen in March 2022.

Conchas Lake has new winter season hours: open for day-use access only, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Please contact State Parks at 1-888-667-2757 with any questions.

At Costilla Creek, fishing for trout was good using caddis dry flies. The department has implemented the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involved removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat in spring 2022. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Middle Ponil Creek, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. Please check the department website for additional information on the project and to identify alternative angling opportunities in the interim.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Eagle Nest Lake has new winter season hours: open for day-use access only 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. The Moreno and Six Mile free access areas for New Mexico licensed anglers and hunters at Eagle Nest will remain open for day-use daily. Please contact State Parks at 1-888-667-2757 with any questions. Fishing for trout was slow using peach PowerBait. Fishing for pike was fair to good using streamer flies and swimbaits. Fishing for perch was fair using worms.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was good using streamer flies and pink PowerBait.

Gallinas River had no reports from anglers this week.

Hopewell Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Alice had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was fair to good using salmon pink PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Los Pinos River was fair using small beadhead nymph flies.

Maxwell Lake 13 is closed for the season and will reopen in March 2022.

Fishing for trout at Monastery Lake was fair to good using PowerBait.

Morphy Lake is closed for the season and will reopen in March 2022.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near the town of Pecos on Monday morning was 27.7 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using size 20 black and silver zebra midge flies and yellow Panther Martin spinners.

Streamflow on the Red River below the hatchery Monday morning was 35.1 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using dry flies with dropper nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande at the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 405 cfs. Fishing for trout near Pilar was good using size 18 mayfly dry flies, emerger flies, worm pattern flies and leech pattern flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo on Monday morning near Valdez was 8.34 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora on Monday morning near Tererro was 28.6 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using earthworms.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco Monday morning was 7.72 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair using beadhead nymph flies beneath a stimulator dry fly.

Fishing for trout at the Santa Cruz Reservoir was fair to good using purple PowerBait.

Shuree Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for white bass and walleye at Ute Lake was fair to good using vertical jigging blade baits in 20 to 30 feet of water near the main lake channel. The water surface temperature was in the low 50s and the water’s color was stained.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Waterflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 233 cfs.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was fair to good using floating orange Rapala lures.

Fishing for trout on the Brazos River was fair to good using brown Woolly Bugger flies.

Canjilon Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Monday-morning flows on the Chama River, below El Vado and Abiquiú were 2,990 cfs and 45.9 cfs, respectively. There were no reports this week from below El Vado Lake. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was good using Woolly Bugger and leech pattern flies. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Cochiti Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

A release of water from the El Vado dam has begun to lower El Vado Lake in preparation for dam reconstruction. Fishing for kokanee salmon was fair using snagging hooks north of where the Chama River enters El Vado Lake. Snagging is allowed between the Heron Lake release and the El Vado Lake dam. Snagging is prohibited in the quality waters upstream from the Heron Lake release as it violates quality waters rules.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was good using nymph flies, salmon eggs, Woolly Bugger flies and green PowerBait. Only two cutthroat trout are allowed to be harvested per day within the regular five-fish limit.

All boat ramps are currently closed at Heron Lake. Small watercraft such as kayaks and paddleboards can launch from the shoreline. Fishing for kokanee salmon was fair to good using snagging hooks near Sierra Vista boat launch at Ridge Rock and at the bottom corner of the dam at Ridge Rock.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow on the Jemez near the village of Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 18.2 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using pheasant tail nymph flies.

Laguna del Campo is closed for the season and will reopen in May 2022.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions, stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake. Lake conditions will be monitored and stockings will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for kokanee salmon at Navajo Lake was good using snagging hooks near the dam.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River on Monday morning was 289 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using hare’s ear nymph flies, size 22 chocolate foamback midge emerger flies and size 26 black crystal flash midge flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using worms, salmon eggs and brown and yellow streamer flies.

Fishing for trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using garlic dough bait, green PowerBait and worms.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was fair to good using white PowerBait power eggs.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alumni Pond was slow using PowerBait.

Fishing for all species was slow at Bear Canyon Lake.

Bill Evans Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Caballo Lake was good using live minnows.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was good using cut carp bait and shad.

Fishing for trout at Escondida Lake was good using PowerBait, worms and salmon eggs.

Streamflow on the Gila River on Monday morning was 59.9 cfs. Fishing for trout near the Catwalk Recreation Area in Glenwood was good using size 18 hare’s ear flies and barbless egg worm combo flies.

Fishing for trout at Glenwood Pond was good using egg worm combo flies.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was good using beaded egg and worm flies.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was good using pink and salmon peach PowerBait.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte on Monday morning was 0.17 cfs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Trees Lake was fair to good using PowerBait and small red worms.

Fishing for trout at Young Pond was slow to fair using garlic PowerBait and Velveeta cheese.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was fair to good using silver spoons and pink PowerBait.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 8.26 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until 2022.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Brantley Lake was fair using shad pattern crankbaits and wacky rigged Senko worms.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for all species was slow at Eunice Lake.

Fishing for trout at Green Meadow Lake was good using lures and garlic dough bait.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using worms and garlic PowerBait.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Van was fair to good using PowerBait.

Oasis Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 16.7 cfs. Fishing for largemouth bass south of Brantley Lake was good using black and gold Rat-L-Trap lures.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Ruidoso River on Monday morning at Hollywood was 4.09 cfs.

Due to low lake levels, Santa Rosa Lake State Park will operate as a no-wake lake until conditions improve.

Fishing for walleye at Sumner Lake was fair to good using 3-inch transparent swimbaits. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using beef liver and chicken liver.