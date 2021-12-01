 Lujan Grisham proposes 7% raise for NM educators - Albuquerque Journal

Lujan Grisham proposes 7% raise for NM educators

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Nancy Y. Martinez teaches reading and social studies to her sixth grade class at Tony E. Quintana Elementary school near Española on Sept. 22. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — Amid expectations for strong revenue growth, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday that she will ask legislators to boost New Mexico teacher pay by 7% next year — enough to put salaries in line with the national average.

The push for raises comes as New Mexico’s education system faces an explosion in teacher vacancies, a surge in educator retirements and dismal student proficiency rates.

In addition to 7% raises, the governor’s proposal calls for raising the minimum salary for teachers in the state’s three-tier licensing system to $50,000, $60,000 and $70,000.

Lujan Grisham, Democrat up for reelection next year, said the increases would bring the average educator salary to about $64,006. The raises would cost the state of $280 million a year and apply to all education personnel.

“New Mexico educators deserve better compensation — it’s as simple as that,” the governor said in a written statement. “And we will deliver it.”

The proposal comes as New Mexico lawmakers prepare to meet for a 30-day session starting Jan. 18, dedicated largely to approving a state budget and handling financial matters.

In 2018, a judge ruled that New Mexico was violating the rights of some students by failing to provide a sufficient education — litigation that’s ongoing. Much of the case focuses on students who are English language learners, Native American or from low-income families.

Policymakers have turned to a variety of measures to try to boost student achievement, including incentives intended to get school districts to extend the school year and learning time.

In legislative hearings, educators and their advocates have testified about exhaustion after the pandemic-triggered shifts to online learning and the need for better support from school leaders, more professional development and extra time to plan, in addition to better compensation.

The state has jumped up the national rankings in teacher pay in recent years but still trails neighboring Colorado and Texas, the nonprofit Learning Policy Institute said in September. Average teacher salaries in New Mexico range from about $43,000 to $61,000, the institute told lawmakers.

The state budget package passed earlier this year called for teachers and other state employees to get a 1.5% raise in July this year.


