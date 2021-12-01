Police ID 2 people killed in triple shooting at Phoenix home

PHOENIX — Authorities on Wednesday released the names of a man and woman who were killed in a triple shooting at a west Phoenix home that police said appears to be a murder-suicide.

Phoenix police said 59-year-old Chris Child and 57-year-old Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez were declared dead at the scene Tuesday and a 79-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The name of the surviving woman hasn’t been released yet.

Police said it was a domestic shooting and all three people lived together, but they have yet to identify the shooter.

They said a weapon was found at the home and no suspects were being sought.

Police said they’re still gathering evidence and they haven’t released any information on the relationship of the three people and if any of them are related.

The shooting was discovered around 10 a.m. Tuesday by an unidentified relative who was coming to work in the home and found the bodies, according to police.