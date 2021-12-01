 South Africa's new COVID cases double in 1 day amid omicron - Albuquerque Journal

South Africa’s new COVID cases double in 1 day amid omicron

By Andrew Meldrum / Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s new cases of COVID-19 nearly doubled in a day, authorities reported Wednesday, signaling a dramatic surge in the country where scientists detected the omicron variant last week.

New confirmed cases rose to 8,561 Wednesday from 4,373 a day earlier, according to official statistics.

Scientists in South Africa said they are bracing for a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases following the discovery of the new omicron variant.

“There is a possibility that really we’re going to be seeing a serious doubling or tripling of the cases as we move along or as the week unfolds,” Dr. Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi, regional virologist for the World Health Organization, told The Associated Press. “There is a possibility that we are going to see a vast increase in number of cases being identified in South Africa.”

South Africa had seen a period of low transmission in early November with a 7-day average of about 200 new cases per day, but in the middle of November new cases began to rapidly increase. The new cases reported Wednesday represent a 16.5% positivity rate of cases tested, up from a 1% rate early in November.

South Africa’s previous surge, driven by the delta variant in June and July, saw daily new cases reach a peak of more than 20,000. With a population of 60 million people, South Africa has recorded more than 2.9 million COVID-19 cases, including nearly 90,000 deaths.

It’s too early to be certain that the omicron variant is responsible for the rise in cases, but it is very possible, say experts. Standard PCR tests can suggest that a positive case is caused by omicron, but only a full genetic sequencing can confirm it.

Labs in South Africa and Botswana are urgently doing genomic sequencing to study omicron cases in order to see if it is significantly more transmissible, causes more serious cases of COVID-19 or if it evades protection from vaccinations, said Gumede-Moeletsi.

“The current data that we’re having is still very limited. So there are so many additional characteristics of this virus that the researchers are busy studying, of which transmissibility is one of them. Severity is also another,” she said, adding that researchers also need to find out if current vaccines will still be effective against it.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are rising in South Africa, but not at the dramatic rate of the new cases.

The omicron variant has been detected in five of South Africa’s nine provinces and accounted for 74% of the virus genomes sequenced in November, the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases announced Wednesday.

The earliest detection of the variant in South Africa may have been on Nov. 8 in Gauteng province, according to data released by the institute. It said until the end of October, the delta variant accounted for most genomes sequenced in the country, but in November the omicron variant overtook it.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lujan Grisham proposes 7% raise for NM educators
ABQnews Seeker
Amid expectations for strong revenue growth, ... Amid expectations for strong revenue growth, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday that she will ask legislators to boost New Mexico teacher pay by ...
2
New Mexico lawmakers weigh $10 million request to boost ...
ABQnews Seeker
$10 million special appropriation is a ... $10 million special appropriation is a one-time request as state has no dedic
3
Regent questions lack of vaccine mandate at Pit
ABQnews Seeker
UNM accused of putting ticket revenue ... UNM accused of putting ticket revenue above community health
4
'Rust' supplier may have mistakenly provided live rounds
ABQnews Seeker
Investigation by the Santa Fe County ... Investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office now centers around how live ammunition got onto the set and where it came from
5
Henry's tree to be lit for the last time ...
ABQnews Seeker
But, even when the lights go ... But, even when the lights go dark, it will always be time to remember Henry Aceves, the man who saved Christmas
6
Canon, Balloon Fiesta settle sponsorship lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
Canon had demanded $250,000 reimbursement, alleging ... Canon had demanded $250,000 reimbursement, alleging violation of an agreement
7
Suspect arrested in deadly beating
ABQnews Seeker
Officers found victim in alley off ... Officers found victim in alley off Central, Vassar after reports of a fight
8
Snowboarder killed at Sipapu worked in Presbyterian ER
ABQnews Seeker
28-year-old trying sport for first time ... 28-year-old trying sport for first time apparently hit a tree
9
The tumbleweed snowman is here
ABQnews Seeker
Holiday fixture has spread cheer along ... Holiday fixture has spread cheer along westbound I-40 for 26 years
10
Ancient juniper trees cut illegally in New Mexico monument
ABQnews Seeker
Alligator junipers, which have unique bark, ... Alligator junipers, which have unique bark, can live up to 500 years, even in harsh conditions