 Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend, killed in shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend, killed in shooting

By Chris Pizzello, Stefanie Dazio and Andrew Dalton / Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Jacqueline Avant, a Los Angeles philanthropist and the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills, California, early Wednesday, according to authorities and a Netflix spokeswoman.

Netflix spokeswoman Emily Feingold confirmed that Jacqueline Avant was killed in the shooting. Avant’s daughter, Nicole, is married to Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer.

Jacqueline Avant, 81, was a local philanthropist who was president of the Neighbors of Watts and served on the board of directors of the International Student Center at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Former President Bill Clinton paid her tribute on Twitter.

“Jackie Avant was a wonderful woman, a great partner to Clarence and mother to Alex and Nicole, an active citizen & a dear friend to Hillary and me for 30 years,” Clinton said. “She inspired admiration, respect & affection in everyone who knew her. We are heartbroken. She will be deeply missed.”

Her husband, Clarence Avant, is known as the “Godfather of Black Music” and was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris were among those who praised his work in a video made for the induction ceremony in October.

Nicole Avant, who served as U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas from 2009 to 2011, is now a film producer whose work includes a 2019 Netflix documentary about her father, “The Black Godfather.” In an interview with NBC News about the documentary, she talked about her mother’s role in the family.

“My mom is really the one who brought to my father and our family the love and passion and importance of the arts and culture and entertainment,” she said. “While my father was in it, making all the deals, my mother was the one who gave me, for example, my love of literature, my love of filmmaking, my love of storytelling.”

Beverly Hills police have not identified Jacqueline Avant as the victim in Wednesday’s violence. They have only said that detectives are investigating a shooting that killed one person.

The coroner’s office has not yet officially identified the person, either, but said the victim was reported as a woman in her 80s.

The suspect — or suspects — fled the scene and have not been found, Beverly Hills police said in a news release.

Police received a call at 2:23 a.m. reporting the shooting in a neighborhood. Officers found a person with a gunshot wound, who was later pronounced dead.

The shooting was reported on the street where the Avants live, according to voter registration records.

The police chief was expected to hold a briefing later in the day with more information.

TMZ first reported Jacqueline Avant’s death.

The Avants were married in 1967. They had two children, Nicole Avant and Alexander Du Bois Avant.

Clarence Avant, 90, is a Grammy-winning executive, concert promoter and manager who mentored and helped the careers of artists including Bill Withers, Little Willie John, L.A. Reid, Babyface, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

He founded Sussex Records and Tabu Records in the 1960s and 1970s, and was chair of Motown Records in the 1990s.

Basketball icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson wrote on Twitter that he and his wife were “devastated” by the news of Avant’s death, calling her “one of our closest friends.”

“This is the saddest day in our lives,” he wrote.

Rep. Karen Bass, a Democrat from California, said she was heartbroken by the violence.

“Mrs. Avant was a force of compassion and empowerment locally and nationally for decades, as well as a model of service and giving back to those who needed it most,” Bass wrote on Twitter.

___

Dalton reported from Los Angeles.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lujan Grisham proposes 7% raise for NM educators
ABQnews Seeker
Amid expectations for strong revenue growth, ... Amid expectations for strong revenue growth, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday that she will ask legislators to boost New Mexico teacher pay by ...
2
New Mexico lawmakers weigh $10 million request to boost ...
ABQnews Seeker
$10 million special appropriation is a ... $10 million special appropriation is a one-time request as state has no dedic
3
Regent questions lack of vaccine mandate at Pit
ABQnews Seeker
UNM accused of putting ticket revenue ... UNM accused of putting ticket revenue above community health
4
'Rust' supplier may have mistakenly provided live rounds
ABQnews Seeker
Investigation by the Santa Fe County ... Investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office now centers around how live ammunition got onto the set and where it came from
5
Henry's tree to be lit for the last time ...
ABQnews Seeker
But, even when the lights go ... But, even when the lights go dark, it will always be time to remember Henry Aceves, the man who saved Christmas
6
Canon, Balloon Fiesta settle sponsorship lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
Canon had demanded $250,000 reimbursement, alleging ... Canon had demanded $250,000 reimbursement, alleging violation of an agreement
7
Suspect arrested in deadly beating
ABQnews Seeker
Officers found victim in alley off ... Officers found victim in alley off Central, Vassar after reports of a fight
8
Snowboarder killed at Sipapu worked in Presbyterian ER
ABQnews Seeker
28-year-old trying sport for first time ... 28-year-old trying sport for first time apparently hit a tree
9
The tumbleweed snowman is here
ABQnews Seeker
Holiday fixture has spread cheer along ... Holiday fixture has spread cheer along westbound I-40 for 26 years
10
Ancient juniper trees cut illegally in New Mexico monument
ABQnews Seeker
Alligator junipers, which have unique bark, ... Alligator junipers, which have unique bark, can live up to 500 years, even in harsh conditions