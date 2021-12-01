 Tesla officially moves headquarters from California to Texas - Albuquerque Journal

Tesla officially moves headquarters from California to Texas

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla says it has officially moved its corporate headquarters from Silicon Valley to a large factory under construction outside of Austin, Texas.

The company made the announcement late Wednesday in a filing with U.S. securities regulators. CEO Elon Musk had said at the company’s annual meeting in October that the move was coming.

The filing said the relocation from Palo Alto, California, to what Tesla calls a “Gigafactory” on Harold Green Road near Austin was done on Wednesday.

In U.S. regulatory filings at the end of last year, Tesla said it had about 71,000 employees worldwide. Company news releases in 2020 said about 10,000 work at the Palo Alto headquarters and 10,000 are employed at its factory in Fremont, California.

It wasn’t clear if all of the headquarters employees would be required to move. A message was left Wednesday seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in October that he expects some of the 10,000 employees in Palo Alto won’t want to leave the Bay Area, but says a large number will, due to Austin’s lower cost of living. He said he thinks Tesla will give many the option of staying, but expects 40% to 50% to make the move.

“The tax incentives down the road, we believe, will be massive when you compare taxes versus California,” Ives said. “Getting employees is much cheaper and easier in Texas.”

CEO Elon Musk hinted at making a move ever since a spat with Alameda County, California, health officials over reopening the factory in Fremont last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Musk has said that he has moved his residence from California to Texas, where there is no state personal income tax.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Colorado panel issues guidelines for injecting ketamine
Around the Region
Colorado's health department announced Wednesday that ... Colorado's health department announced Wednesday that emergency workers should not use a condition involving erratic behavior by people as a reason to inject them ...
2
Tesla officially moves headquarters from California to Texas
Around the Region
Tesla says it has officially moved ... Tesla says it has officially moved its corporate headquarters from Silicon Valley to a large factory under construction outside of Austin, Texas. The company ...
3
Pause on Houston highway project partially lifted amid talks
Around the Region
The Texas Transportation Commission said it ... The Texas Transportation Commission said it has reached an agreement with the Federal Highway Administration that would allow the state to resume design work ...
4
ASU students to protest Rittenhouse as a possible student
Around the Region
Arizona State University students angered that ... Arizona State University students angered that Kyle Rittenhouse had been a fellow classmate and could enroll again plan to protest Wednesday. Four student organizations ...
5
Arizona reports over 3,100 COVID cases; hospitals crowded
Around the Region
Arizona on Wednesday reported over 3,100 ... Arizona on Wednesday reported over 3,100 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as virus-related hospitalizations remained near the current surge's peak. The 3,163 additional cases and ...
6
Police ID 2 people killed in triple shooting at ...
Around the Region
Authorities on Wednesday released the names ... Authorities on Wednesday released the names of a man and woman who were killed in a triple shooting at a west Phoenix home that ...
7
Ducey kick offs holidays with lighting of Capitol tree
Around the Region
A 25-foot-tall (7.6-meter) white pine installed ... A 25-foot-tall (7.6-meter) white pine installed in state Capitol's executive tower lobby was lit for the first time Wednesday by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ...
8
Swift selling local media assets to Ogden Newspapers
Around the Region
Swift Communications, which owns a range ... Swift Communications, which owns a range of daily and weekly newspapers across the American West, announced Tuesday it is selling its local media and ...
9
99% of Tucson employees compliant with COVID vaccine mandate
Around the Region
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is hoping ... Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is hoping all city employees are compliant with the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. City officials said 99% of city employees ...