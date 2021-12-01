 Suspected live ammo found at ABQ office of 'Rust' weapons supplier - Albuquerque Journal

Suspected live ammo found at ABQ office of ‘Rust’ weapons supplier

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Deputies seized an ammo can and suspected live .45 caliber ammunition from the Albuquerque office of the weapons supplier for the movie “Rust.”

Authorities searched the office after Seth Kenney, owner of PDQ Arm and Prop, told them he may have mistakenly provided the live ammunition that killed a cinematographer and wounded the director on the movie set near Santa Fe early last month.

Authorities say actor Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a cross draw in an old church on Oct. 21 at the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set when he discharged a live round from a Colt .45, killing Halyna Hutchins, 42, and wounding Joel Souza, 48.

Court records state assistant director David Halls had declared the firearm “cold,” meaning unloaded, before giving it to Baldwin. Halls later told deputies he hadn’t checked the gun and couldn’t remember if armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed had either.

Since the incident, the investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has centered around how the live ammunition got onto the movie set and where it came from. Nobody has been charged in the shooting.

The shooting made international headlines as numerous reports surfaced of safety issues on set and gun misfires leading up to the incident. Multiple lawsuits have been filed in connection with the shooting and Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyer has leveled claims of sabotage in the incident.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed told deputies she loaded the revolver with six rounds before the incident, believing they were “dummy” rounds. “Rust” prop master Sarah Zachry told deputies the ammunition was provided by Kenney, by Gutierrez-Reed from a previous production and “from an individual identified as ‘Billy Ray.’”

Days after the shooting, Kenney told deputies he may have given Gutierrez-Reed reloaded ammunition he had previously gotten from a friend.

Deputies also spoke with Thell Reed, Gutierrez-Reed’s father, who told them he gave an ammo can of live ammunition to Kenney for a live-fire training with actors for a separate movie.


