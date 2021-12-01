Rio Arriba sheriff guilty

SANTA FE – Jurors on Wednesday found Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan guilty of two felony counts for helping a friend avoid arrest and pressuring a deputy not to tell other officers.

Lujan, 60, looked at his son seated in the gallery as the judge read the verdicts and looked down as the judge polled the jurors.

Neither he nor his attorney, Jason Bowles, commented about the verdict as they left 1st Judicial District Court.

Lujan remained free pending his sentencing hearing at 10 a.m. Thursday. Jurors deliberated only about five hours before reaching the verdicts.

Jurors found Lujan guilty of harboring a felon for helping conceal a friend, Phillip Chacon, as police were searching for the former Española city councilor the night of March 14, 2020, and into the next morning. Española police sought Chacon for aggravated fleeing from law officers after leading police on a high-speed chase through Española.

Jurors also found Lujan guilty of bribery of a witness for threatening one of his deputies, Cody Lattin, to prevent him from revealing Chacon’s whereabouts to other officers.

Lujan faces up to 4 1/2 years in prison, special prosecutor Andrea Rowley Reeb said.

Reeb asked 1st Judicial District Judge Kathleen Ellenwood to detain Lujan pending his sentencing “for the safety of the community.” The judge rejected Reeb’s request but warned Lujan not to contact witnesses while he is free.