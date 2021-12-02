 NM artist Leah Garcia to show her cyanotype works at Casa Rondeña's winter market - Albuquerque Journal

NM artist Leah Garcia to show her cyanotype works at Casa Rondeña’s winter market

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

“Dazy” print by Leah Garcia. (Courtesy of Yellow Aspen Print Shop)

It’s been months since Leah Garcia has had some downtime.

The New Mexico-based artist has been creating inventory for her business, Yellow Aspen Print Shop.

Garcia will be one of 20 curated artists participating in Casa Rondeña Winery’s Holiday Market from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5.

The event is curated by Colleen Constance Franco and will also feature wine, food trucks and festivities.

Garcia works with the cyanotype process of local flora inspired by the high-desert climate and analog photographic processes.

“It’s like a blueprint,” she says. “That’s the easiest way to explain what I do.”

“Hollyhock” coasters by Leah Garcia. (Courtesy of Yellow Aspen Print Shop)

Garcia has been surrounded by art.

Her mother is a potter from Santa Clara Pueblo, and Garcia was always interested in photography.

“When I discovered cyanotypes, it allowed me to make prints outside,” she says. “It was right before the pandemic, I had a darkroom where I would process my photos. I didn’t have the space anymore and looked for a way to continue my art. Cyanotype allows me to be more flexible with the process, though the process still takes a long time.”

Garcia says working with sunlight to process the photos always has a different outcome.

“To get one good print, I could be working all day,” she says.

Garcia carries her film camera everywhere with her. In recent months, she’s put in more time – often working seven days a week – to get ready for the market.

“I still have 10 rolls of film that I haven’t developed yet,” she says. “I usually develop one roll of film at a time.”

“Swallowtail” print by Leah Garcia. (Courtesy of Yellow Aspen Print Shop)

With the holiday market being a new event, Garcia is looking forward to finding a new clientele base.

“I’ve done ArtWalk before in Downtown Albuquerque,” she says. “That has helped me get exposure. This market is perfect for holiday gifts.”

Garcia is bringing along some 4- by 6-inch photographs, as well as T-shirts and tote bags. She’s been collaborating with Blue Rain Print Shop in Santa Fe for many of her products.

“I’ll also have some ornaments and posters,” she says. “This is an opportunity for me to get more people to see my work.”

Casa Rondeña Winery Holiday Market
WHEN: noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5

WHERE: Casa Rondeña Winery, 733 Chavez Road, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque

HOW MUCH: Free to attend


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NM artist Leah Garcia to show her cyanotype works ...
Arts
It's been months since Leah Garcia ... It's been months since Leah Garcia has had some downtime.The New Mexico-based artist h ...
2
ALT production puts a spin on Dickens' classic work
Arts
Contemporary theater companies have long wrestled ... Contemporary theater companies have long wrestled with making "A Christmas Carol" fresh and engaging
3
Online auction to raise money for EndeavOR New Mexico
Arts
Outdoor lovers can now participate in ... Outdoor lovers can now participate in their dream adventures for a fraction of the price. ...
4
Apple tree looks to have cottony cushion scale
Arts
Q: I'm asking for recommendations for ... Q: I'm asking for recommendations for my 30-year-old red delicious apple tree. Until about four year ...
5
'Dressing with Purpose' at MOIFA dives into fashion's cultural ...
Arts
Fashion is art, yet it can ... Fashion is art, yet it can also make a statement
6
Book dives into the history of the winter sport ...
Arts
Daniel Gibson grew up in the ... Daniel Gibson grew up in the North Valley. ...
7
Four books for holiday gift giving
Arts
Holiday books come in different subjects ... Holiday books come in different subjects and sizes
8
In 'Greetings!' a family's belief system capsizes as old ...
Arts
Set in working-class Pittsburgh, "Greetings!" opens ... Set in working-class Pittsburgh, "Greetings!" opens with the Christmas visit of cynical New Yorker A ...
9
Jason Kowalski depicts subjects with a respect bordering on ...
Arts
The paintings of Jason Kowalski lure ... The paintings of Jason Kowalski lure viewers through crumbling buildings, rusted trucks and drooping ...