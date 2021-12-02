‘Bosch’ to return in 2022, streaming on IMDb TV

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: I just completed streaming the series “Bosch.” Even though the seventh season was labeled as the final season, it sure ended as if setting up a sequel. What are the future plans?

A: The detective drawn from the novels of Michael Connelly will indeed have a new TV life, in a series to stream on IMDb TV sometime in 2022. To be called “Bosch: Legacy,” the series picks up about two years after the end of the “Bosch” series, according to an interview with Connelly in the Tampa Bay Times. “It will focus on three characters from the original series: Bosch (Titus Welliver), now working as a private detective; Honey ‘Money’ Chandler (Mimi Rogers), who last time we saw her was a high-powered defense attorney who’d been the victim of a murder attempt; and Bosch’s daughter, Maddie (Madison Lintz), who is now an officer with the LAPD,” the Tampa Bay Times said. “Some of the plot arc will carry over from the final season of ‘Bosch,’ Connelly said, but his 2016 novel ‘The Wrong Side of Goodbye’ will be the basis for much of the season.”

Q: On Judge Judy’s new show, why isn’t Byrd the bailiff with her?

A: Petri Hawkins Byrd, the “Judge Judy” bailiff for its 25-year run, told Entertainment Weekly that he was not asked to be part of her new streaming series “Judy Justice,” now on IMDb TV.

“I didn’t inquire as to why; that’s (Judy Sheindlin’s) choice,” he said. “But she did inform me that fundamentally, I was priced out as the new bailiff on her new show. My salary would have been too much. I was curious: How would she know? She didn’t ask me. She didn’t give me an opportunity to have accepted a lower salary.” Sheindlin, who makes an estimated $47 million a year on TV, said in a statement to EW: “Byrd is terrific and we had a great 25-year run. This is a whole new program with a whole new cast and an exciting energy.”

Q: Why is “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” absent from TV screens? I’ve never loved a series as much as I’ve loved this gem.

A: As some of the other answers in this column have indicated, what gets to our TV screens no longer comes just from broadcast or cable. An abundance of programming, new and old, is now found on streaming services, and the 1970-77 Moore series is on both Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, with fees attached. The series has also been released on DVD – and you may be able to find the discs through your local library to save a few bucks.

Q: What ever happened to the actress who played Dante’s wife Lulu on “General Hospital”? She was put in a coma in the storyline, and nothing is heard about her.

A: Emme Rylan, who played Lulu, reportedly said last year that the show decided not to pick up her contract.

Do you have a question or comment about entertainment past, present and future? Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com. Letters may be edited. Individual replies are not guaranteed.