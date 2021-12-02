 'Hawkeye' a solid, entertaining addition to the Marvel universe - Albuquerque Journal

‘Hawkeye’ a solid, entertaining addition to the Marvel universe

By Richard Roeper / Universal Press Syndicate

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop and Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in “Hawkeye.” (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios)

If you think of the Avengers as an NFL team, Hawkeye is the equivalent of the field goal kicker. He’s the small guy who has a particular and valuable set of skills that can be implemented at crucial times – but let’s be real – he’s no Thor or Hulk or Cap when it comes to getting in the trenches and throwing down with mega-villains from far-flung galaxies.

The Avenging humans who remain human, e.g., Tony Stark and Spidey without their suits, Black Widow, et al., are of course the most vulnerable superheroes. (Rest in power, Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff.) So it is with Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton/Hawkeye, the reluctant antihero who wants nothing more than to retire the bow and arrow and live out his days as a husband and father to his loving family – but we all know that ain’t happening.

This is the refreshingly low-stakes, earthbound (at least in the episodes I’ve seen) setup to the new Disney+ adventure series “Hawkeye,” which favors a relatively light and even comedic touch between the occasional burst of violence, with Renner doing a superb job of adding colors to the titular character’s personality palette. Especially in the scenes with his accidental protege Kate Bishop (a wonderful Hailee Steinfeld), Clint/Hawkeye proves to be a classic father figure mentor: all gruff and “Leave me alone, kid” on the outside, but instinctively protective and caring. It’s a terrific formula, and thanks to the crisp writing and the easy chemistry between Renner and Steinfeld, “Hawkeye” could have the wings to fly for a long time.

“Hawkeye” opens with a prologue set in the Manhattan of 2012, where young Kate Bishop is living with her parents in a spacious penthouse when all hell breaks loose outside. Let’s check the Marvel timeline and, yep, that’s the Battle of New York, with the Avengers taking on Loki and the Chitauri Army. Kate gets a glimpse of the heroic Hawkeye doing his thing in the midst of the chaos, and from that pivotal moment forward, she wants to be the next Hawkeye. (“I need a bow and arrow,” she announces at the funeral for her pops.)

Cut to present day, and the teenage Kate (Steinfeld) is an archery star with a black belt and a penchant for getting into trouble, even as her well-meaning but preoccupied mother, Eleanor (Vera Farmiga), is planning to marry the obviously sketchy Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton), who is definitely not who he pretends to be. Come on, Eleanor! Wake up and smell the opportunist!

Meanwhile, it’s Christmas in New York (cue “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”), and Clint Barton has taken his children Lila (Ava Russo), Cooper (Ben Sakamoto) and Nathaniel (Cade Woodward) to Manhattan while Laura (Linda Cardellini) stays home in the country, preparing the Christmas feast. Clint and the kids even take in a certain Broadway show about a uniquely American hero, and let’s just say there’s a full-fledged production number and it’s hilariously catchy while also winking at the notoriously troubled, real-life Broadway musical titled “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.”

It’s not as if Clint can forget the past anyway; he’s constantly recognized, and he can’t pay for a meal in this town. (Even when he visits the men’s room, there’s a sticker on a urinal proclaiming, “Thanos Was Right.”) Still, Clint is clearly at peace these days and happy to leave the quiver in the locker room – and that’s when he sees news footage of someone dressed as the mercenary hunter known as Ronin, and this makes no sense because Clint was Ronin during a particularly dark period. What in the name of plot points is happening?

Suffice to say this is the portal to Clint meeting Kate and getting tangled up in her issues, which soon become his issues, and there’s a terrific albeit small moment when Clint takes a pause, exhales and lightly taps his head against a door, because he knows just by going through that door, he’ll be back in the game. Steinfeld is funny and endearing as the skilled but inexperienced Kate, who fangirls out about spending time with Clint (“Will you sign my bow and arrow?”) but is pretty quick with the quips, e.g., when Clint tells her the thugs in tracksuits hunting them down are known as “The Tracksuit Mafia,” she replies, “That’s a little on the nose, don’t you think?”

The Marvel Cinematic/Streaming Universe will never stop expanding, and this latest chapter holds the promise of becoming a solid and entertaining addition to the canon.

‘HAWKEYE’
Three stars

RATED: TV-14

WHEN: New episodes of six-episode series released on Wednesdays

WHERE: Streaming on Disney+


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Book dives into the history of the winter sport ...
Arts
Daniel Gibson grew up in the ... Daniel Gibson grew up in the North Valley. ...
2
River of Lights returns with new sculptures, Santa's Workshop
Entertainment
The tradition continues.Thousands of lights will ... The tradition continues.Thousands of lights will illuminate the grounds of the ABQ Bio ...
3
'In Case You Didn't Know' with Raymond Sandoval
Arts
Raymond Sandoval was raised in Jemez ... Raymond Sandoval was raised in Jemez Springs with his grandmother.At a young age, he b ...
4
Movie production facility opens at Journal plant
ABQnews Seeker
As New Mexico's film industry continues ... As New Mexico's film industry continues to boom, studio space is scarce.
5
B Ruppe MicroMuseum dedicated to history of drugstore's Barelas ...
Entertainment
The drugstore was the longest continuously ... The drugstore was the longest continuously operating drugstore in Albuquerque, founded in 1883 by German immigrant, Bernard Ruppe
6
'The Nutcracker' to take the stage at Popejoy Hall
Dance
It's been over 18 months since ... It's been over 18 months since the dancers at New Mexico Ballet Company have stepped on stage. ...
7
Juno Brewery opens in Wells Park location abandoned by ...
Blogs
In addition to beer, the brewery ... In addition to beer, the brewery is offering food that includes tapas plates, paninis, hot dogs and coffee drinks
8
'The Shrink Next Door' actor used role to study ...
Entertainment
Cornell Womack has worked with some ... Cornell Womack has worked with some of the greatest actors during his career.Working o ...
9
Holiday treat: Discovery+ gets into yule spirit with feature ...
Entertainment
Molly McCook and Aaron O'Connell are ... Molly McCook and Aaron O'Connell are getting in the holiday spirt early.The two actors ...
10
Las Cruces rising as filmmaking hot spot; tax incentives ...
ABQnews Seeker
Productions that film 60 miles outside ... Productions that film 60 miles outside the Albuquerque/Santa Fe corridor can get an extra 5% added