 Steve Alford misses Nevada win, upcoming road trip with COVID - Albuquerque Journal

Steve Alford misses Nevada win, upcoming road trip with COVID

By ABQJournal News Staff

Nevada coach Steve Alford, shown coaching at the Mountain West Conference tournament last March, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and missed his team’s game that night with Pepperdine. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

When Nevada beat Pepperdine 79-66 on Tuesday, the Wolf Pack (4-4) did so without head coach Steve Alford and assistant Craig Neal, both former New Mexico head coaches. Alford tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning and said in a statement he will isolate for 10 days. Neal, Nevadasportsnet.com reported, was the second Wolf Pack staffer held out because of protocols.

Nevada said it has a 100 percent vaccination rate among its players and staff in the men’s basketball program, making Alford’s positive test a breakthrough case.

Assistant coach Kory Barnett is serving as acting head coach for Nevada in the meantime. One of the program’s graduate assistants is Cullen Neal, former Eldorado and Lobo (and Ole Miss and St. Mary’s) player.


