 Location manager creates film for international competition project - Albuquerque Journal

Location manager creates film for international competition project

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Rebekah Wiggins and DOUG in a scene from the short film “Kiss Me, Nancy.” (Courtesy of Ultimatum Pictures)

Alex Gianopoulos is used to deadlines.

A location manager in the film industry, he has to meet them on a daily – sometimes rushed – basis.

When it came to his short film “Kiss Me, Nancy,” Gianopoulos wanted to create something he would be proud of.

Mission accomplished.

Writer and producer Alex Gianopoulos. (Courtesy of Ultimatum Pictures)

The short film was created as part of the Four Points Film Project, a sister competition to the 48 Hour Film Project.

The Four Points Film Project is different in that filmmakers get three days to write, direct and edit a short film for competition.

“I like this competition because it’s more worldwide,” he says. “We’ve done it various times and had success.”

“Kiss Me, Nancy” is part of the top 18 in the world and is eligible for audience choice vote at vimeo/showcase/9061126. The winners will be announced Dec. 14.

Gianopoulos is part of Ultimatum Films, which has been producing films for well over a decade.

Bruce Holmes in a scene from “Kiss Me, Nancy.” (Courtesy of Ultimatum Pictures)

He wrote the holiday romance film, and it had to have a local mythological legend.

Four elements were required: It had to be a holiday romance, it had to have a character named Penny Foster, it had to use a candle as a prop, and it had to contain the line “That’s a small price to pay.”

The film follows Manny, as he works to steal a kiss from his girl, Nancy, after she meets his wacky family.

The film is directed by Jac Roberts.

Gianopoulos and Angelique Paull produced it, and the film is based on a concept by DOUG, who also plays Manny.

Rounding out the cast are Rebekah Wiggins as Nancy, Paull as Penny Foster and Bruce Holmes as The Mighty Poseidon.

Gianopoulos says making a short film is a difficult task.

“You have to get people together and hire them,” he says. “As a producer, I ask them for their time and give them plenty of food.”

Production took place at the now-closed Hotel Cascada Waterpark in Albuquerque.

Gianopoulos was a fan of the location because it has an indoor water park that is no longer in use.

“I try to secure a location that is versatile,” he says. “I feel like I have to find a cool place to inspire my director. I’ve made over 15 short films, and we’ve shot everywhere. I was looking at the KiMo Theatre, and then I remembered this place that I found when I was scouting for ‘MacGruber.’ I discovered the abandoned water park, and it has some history. A kid died in the pool, and the hotel shut down and now they are transferring it into apartments. Inside it’s crazy and creepy. Will Forte loved it, but it didn’t work out for the series.”

Gianopoulos says creating the film was emotional for him.

During the competition, he had to rewrite the script.

To view more of Ultimatum Pictures, visit vimeo.com/ultimatumpictures.

SEND ME YOUR TIPS: If you know of a movie filming in the state, or are curious about one, email film@ABQjournal.com. Follow me on Twitter @agomezART.

Online
To view more of Ultimatum Pictures, visit vimeo.com/ultimatumpictures.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
UNM football: Former Lobo Jordan signs with European League
Blogs
Former University of New Mexico quarterback ... Former University of New Mexico quarterback Lamar Jordan has signed with the Hamburg Sea Devils of the European League of Football, Jordan and the ...
2
Emptying the Notebook: Lobos light up scoreboard in win ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some notes, quotes, odds ... Here are some notes, quotes, odds & ends and whatever else I could empty out of the old notebook after UNM's 101-94 win over ...
3
Henry's tree to be lit for the last time ...
ABQnews Seeker
But, even when the lights go ... But, even when the lights go dark, it will always be time to remember Henry Aceves, the man who saved Christmas
4
Emptying the Notebook: A forgetful trip to Las Vegas
ABQnews Seeker
Here are a few extra notes, ... Here are a few extra notes, quotes, tweets, stats and whatever else I could empty out of the old notebook after the Lobos' Friday ...
5
She gets down in the dumps finding clues
Blogs
The divorce had obviously been a ... The divorce had obviously been a bitter one, their long life together in shambles, the reminders of ...
6
PBS documentary looks at the types and lives of ...
Blogs
As a filmmaker, Martin Dohrn is ... As a filmmaker, Martin Dohrn is aware that not everything goes as planned.His latest p ...
7
Boxing Bear Brewing wins 2021 IPA Challenge
Blogs
Boxing Bear Brewing is king.Beating out ... Boxing Bear Brewing is king.Beating out a crowded field of hazy IPAs, their West Coast ...
8
This year has shown the best of humanity
ABQnews Seeker
Tragedies can't drown out helpers, kindness ... Tragedies can't drown out helpers, kindness
9
Vaccinations to be required for Roundhouse visitors
ABQnews Seeker
Decision triggers partisan clash at the ... Decision triggers partisan clash at the Capitol