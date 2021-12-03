Location manager creates film for international competition project

Alex Gianopoulos is used to deadlines.

A location manager in the film industry, he has to meet them on a daily – sometimes rushed – basis.

When it came to his short film “Kiss Me, Nancy,” Gianopoulos wanted to create something he would be proud of.

Mission accomplished.

The short film was created as part of the Four Points Film Project, a sister competition to the 48 Hour Film Project.

The Four Points Film Project is different in that filmmakers get three days to write, direct and edit a short film for competition.

“I like this competition because it’s more worldwide,” he says. “We’ve done it various times and had success.”

“Kiss Me, Nancy” is part of the top 18 in the world and is eligible for audience choice vote at vimeo/showcase/9061126. The winners will be announced Dec. 14.

Gianopoulos is part of Ultimatum Films, which has been producing films for well over a decade.

He wrote the holiday romance film, and it had to have a local mythological legend.

Four elements were required: It had to be a holiday romance, it had to have a character named Penny Foster, it had to use a candle as a prop, and it had to contain the line “That’s a small price to pay.”

The film follows Manny, as he works to steal a kiss from his girl, Nancy, after she meets his wacky family.

The film is directed by Jac Roberts.

Gianopoulos and Angelique Paull produced it, and the film is based on a concept by DOUG, who also plays Manny.

Rounding out the cast are Rebekah Wiggins as Nancy, Paull as Penny Foster and Bruce Holmes as The Mighty Poseidon.

Gianopoulos says making a short film is a difficult task.

“You have to get people together and hire them,” he says. “As a producer, I ask them for their time and give them plenty of food.”

Production took place at the now-closed Hotel Cascada Waterpark in Albuquerque.

Gianopoulos was a fan of the location because it has an indoor water park that is no longer in use.

“I try to secure a location that is versatile,” he says. “I feel like I have to find a cool place to inspire my director. I’ve made over 15 short films, and we’ve shot everywhere. I was looking at the KiMo Theatre, and then I remembered this place that I found when I was scouting for ‘MacGruber.’ I discovered the abandoned water park, and it has some history. A kid died in the pool, and the hotel shut down and now they are transferring it into apartments. Inside it’s crazy and creepy. Will Forte loved it, but it didn’t work out for the series.”

Gianopoulos says creating the film was emotional for him.

During the competition, he had to rewrite the script.

To view more of Ultimatum Pictures, visit vimeo.com/ultimatumpictures.

