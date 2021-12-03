‘Mean Girls’ to launch a seven-performance stand at Popejoy Hall

Nadina Hassan remembers begging her mother to get the “Mean Girls” DVD from Netflix so she could watch it.

“That was the first and only movie I ever asked her to get,” Hassan says with a laugh. “I just love it. I thought they were so cool, and that introduced me to Tina Fey.”

Fast-forward more than a decade, and Hassan is front and center in the traveling Broadway musical “Mean Girls” as Regina George.

It marks her first national tour.

“I’m so lucky to be a part of it,” Hassan says. “I’m right out of college and going to see the country.”

“Mean Girls” will open a seven-performance stand at Popejoy Hall that will run from Tuesday, Dec. 7, through Sunday, Dec. 12.

The musical tells the story of Cady Heron, who grew up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois.

She takes on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George.

But when Heron devises a plan to end George’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a queen bee without getting stung.

“Mean Girls” opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, after its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C., in fall 2017.

Hassan enjoys “Mean Girls” because it’s relatable to an audience.

“I think because each of the main characters represent different people in high school, one can identify with many of the characters,” Hassan says. “The entire cast is representative.”

Meanwhile, Danielle Wade, who plays Heron, has been with the musical for a number of years.

“It’s still very exciting,” Wade says of being part of the musical. “Being Cady is comforting, because everyone has been Cady at some point. Every single person has had a situation like Cady. There’s something universal about it.”

Wade says she was destined to be part of “Mean Girls,” in some form.

“They shot the film three hours from where I grew up,” she says. “The film has become a rite of passage.”

When the musical opened on Broadway, Wade was there to see it, because she had friends in the Broadway company.

“A couple months later, I was in it,” Wade says. “It’s been a surreal journey with this show.”

Wade does share some characteristics with Heron.

“I’d like to share the openness where Cady dives into everything,” Wade says. “She functions solely from her heart.”

The musical is based on the 2004 film and takes some jokes from the film, but in a different situation.

Both Hassan and Wade are excited to be traveling and putting on a show again.

Spending nearly two years not performing put some wear on them – especially Wade.

“We’re still figuring out who we are post-pandemic, and it seems like we are more kind,” Wade says. “We seem to be better versions of ourselves right now. It was tough for a while, because I wasn’t performing. But I got to spend time with my family. I got engaged. It was fun being able to do Muggle things that I wouldn’t have been able to do if I were on tour. The first night back, everyone’s emotions were are 12 out of 10. We are all so focused.”

Hassan is playing probably one of the most iconic roles with George.

In the film, George was played by a blond Rachel McAdams.

Hassan is flipping the script, as she is both Colombian and Egyptian.

“Regina is multifaceted,” Hassan says. “She’s very calculated and manipulative. Initially, I was nervous to take on the role, because she is iconic. I am a person of color and never thought I would get an opportunity like this. The first day of rehearsal with the team really dispelled all my nerves. It’s really cool to be able to inspire young girls of color who never see themselves portrayed in leading roles. It’s pretty cool.”