 Bow and Arrow Brewing's Native Land beer program spreads across US - Albuquerque Journal

Bow and Arrow Brewing’s Native Land beer program spreads across US

By Elaine D. Briseño / Journal Staff Writer

Shyla Sheppard, the founder and CEO of Bow and Arrow Brewing Co., in the brewery in 2018. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Bow and Arrow Brewing Co. started a project that has spilled over into more than two dozen communities across the United States.

Bow and Arrow is the first and only female-owned Native American brewery in the industry. Cognizant of her position and her platform, CEO and founder Shyla Sheppard said she wanted to do something positive for Native American communities. As a result, she has started the Native Land Beer campaign.

“I saw the opportunity to educate the public,” she said. “And a way to generate funds for Native communities.”

As part of the project, Bow and Arrow developed a Native Land recipe that can be brewed as either a West Coast or hazy IPA. The recipe is shared with participating breweries. The beer is then packaged in a can with a label that acknowledges the ancestral land on which it was brewed. Bow and Arrow is near Sixth NW and Interstate 40. Its Native Land beer can recognizes the Tiwa people who once lived in this area.

Participating breweries have also pledged to donate the profits from package and taproom sales to an organization that benefits Native Americans and their communities. Participants have until March to brew and package their Native Land beer.

The recently released Native Land IPA from Bow and Arrow acknowledges the ancestral land on which the beer was brewed. It’s part of the Native Land Beer campaign. (Courtesy of Anthony Rascon Hungry Burqueño Instagram blog)

Initially, Sheppard set her sights on New Mexico and reached out to a few brewery operators in other states with which she already had an established relationship. But the idea has taken off, and 30 breweries across the United States have signed on to the campaign, including in Alaska, Alabama, Tennessee, California, New York and Oklahoma. Other participating breweries in New Mexico are Bosque, Marble, Second Street and Bathtub Row.

Sheppard said it has made her believe she can achieve something she thought was too far-fetched when the campaign started.

“Now my goal is to have a brewery from every state,” she said. “I think that is possible.”

The campaign appears to still be gaining momentum. The brewery is asking its followers on Instagram to tag breweries they want to see participate, and some of have responded that they are planning to join the campaign.

Skydance Brewing in Oklahoma City is participating in the Native Land Beer campaign, started by Bow and Arrow. Its Native Land beer label, which it is promoting on social media, pays tribute to tribes in their area. (Courtesy of Skydance Brewing Co.)

Sheppard grew up on Fort Berthold Reservation in North Dakota and is a member of the Mandan, Hidatsa & Arikara Nation. She started the brewery with her wife, Missy Begay, who grew up in Albuquerque as a member of the Navajo Nation. She said that New Mexicans are fortunate enough to live close to Native culture and that not everyone in every state has that opportunity.

“This campaign demonstrates to people that we still exist,” she said. “We are demonstrating that as Native people, we can be successful. We want to dispel harmful stereotypes.”

The beer is available in cans or on draft at the brewery or packaged at a few select locations.

To learn more about the project, visit bowandarrowbrewing.com/nativeland or the Native Land Beer Instagram page. Questions about the project can be sent to info@bowandarrowbrewing.com.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
UNM football: Former Lobo Jordan signs with European League
Blogs
Former University of New Mexico quarterback ... Former University of New Mexico quarterback Lamar Jordan has signed with the Hamburg Sea Devils of the European League of Football, Jordan and the ...
2
Emptying the Notebook: Lobos light up scoreboard in win ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some notes, quotes, odds ... Here are some notes, quotes, odds & ends and whatever else I could empty out of the old notebook after UNM's 101-94 win over ...
3
Henry's tree to be lit for the last time ...
ABQnews Seeker
But, even when the lights go ... But, even when the lights go dark, it will always be time to remember Henry Aceves, the man who saved Christmas
4
Emptying the Notebook: A forgetful trip to Las Vegas
ABQnews Seeker
Here are a few extra notes, ... Here are a few extra notes, quotes, tweets, stats and whatever else I could empty out of the old notebook after the Lobos' Friday ...
5
She gets down in the dumps finding clues
Blogs
The divorce had obviously been a ... The divorce had obviously been a bitter one, their long life together in shambles, the reminders of ...
6
PBS documentary looks at the types and lives of ...
Blogs
As a filmmaker, Martin Dohrn is ... As a filmmaker, Martin Dohrn is aware that not everything goes as planned.His latest p ...
7
Boxing Bear Brewing wins 2021 IPA Challenge
Blogs
Boxing Bear Brewing is king.Beating out ... Boxing Bear Brewing is king.Beating out a crowded field of hazy IPAs, their West Coast ...
8
This year has shown the best of humanity
ABQnews Seeker
Tragedies can't drown out helpers, kindness ... Tragedies can't drown out helpers, kindness
9
Vaccinations to be required for Roundhouse visitors
ABQnews Seeker
Decision triggers partisan clash at the ... Decision triggers partisan clash at the Capitol