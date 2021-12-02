Interim Superintendent of Police Reform to retire

After about eight months on the job, Interim Superintendent of Police Reform Sylvester Stanley intends to retire at the year’s end.

Stanley was appointed to the newly created role — as well as to the position of deputy chief administrative officer— in early March. He was tasked with handling discipline of officers, overseeing the academy and the Internal Affairs division and working with the Department of Justice on the reform effort.

“Superintendent Stanley came into his role during a time of significant change and overhaul at the police department,” said Chief Harold Medina. “Sylvester has paved the way for the future of this position, and we are thankful for his time with APD.”

When Stanley was appointed Mayor Tim Keller said they expected him to fill the position in an interim basis for six months or until the end of the year.

Now the city has launched a national search for his replacement, saying it’s looking for “an experienced professional to lead this cutting edge position” and someone “who is dedicated to police reform.”

“We developed this innovative position to bring about a new era for our police department,” said Keller in a news release on Wednesday. “Our Superintendent of Police Reform works hand and hand with our Chief so that each leader can focus on their core duties while supporting one another for the most benefit for the department and the community.”