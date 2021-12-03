 Six bands to perform in benefit for charity that aims to 'break the cycle of homelessness' - Albuquerque Journal

Six bands to perform in benefit for charity that aims to ‘break the cycle of homelessness’

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Albuquerque-based band Red Light Cameras will headline the third annual Burque Niños Music Fest on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Sunshine Theater. The event raises money for Cuidando los Niños. (Courtesy of Cruz Martinez)

Six local acts are coming together to raise money for charity for the third annual Burque Niños Music Fest.

The event will take place beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Sunshine Theater and will feature Red Light Cameras, Def-i, Reviva, Sun Dog, Burque Sol and Hooks & the Huckleberries.

According to Barney Lopez, event coordinator, the festival has grown tremendously since its inception.

“The first year, we did a block party,” he says. “This year, we have more bands, and it’s in a bigger space.”

The bands are coming together for the event to raise money for Albuquerque-based organization Cuidando los Niños.

The mission of Cuidando Los Niños is to break the cycle of homelessness for children and families.

The organization provides high-quality early childhood education, therapeutic services, supportive housing, and parent education.

“The organization gives children a place to be safe and get ahead to break the cycle of homelessness,” Lopez says.

In 2020, the event was held virtually and raised $10,000 for the organization.

“We were blown away at how successful it was,” he says. “The show will also incorporate a Christmas ugly sweater theme.”

Lopez says the event was supposed to happen in September but was pushed back to December.

He says finding the bands wasn’t too difficult, because everyone wants to lend a hand.

“All of the bands are really motivated,” he says. “The bands are community-focused, and this a bigger cause within the community.”

Albuquerque-based comedian Sarah Kennedy will host the show.

“She’s always down to jump in and bring the comedy,” Lopez says of Kennedy.

Lopez says coming together to support community causes is important, especially because Albuquerque has had its struggles.

“So many people in our community that are struggling with homelessness are going back and forth between places to stay,” he says. “Raising money for the organization will help them gain some stability. They are working on solutions for the problems. It’s about helping themselves get their best foot forward.”

The event is also asking for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the previous 72 hours.

Burque Niños Music Fest
Featuring Red Light Cameras, Def-i, Reviva, Sun Dog, Burque Sol, Hooks & the Huckleberries

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4

WHERE: Sunshine Theater, 120 Central SW

HOW MUCH: $20, plus fees at holdmyticket.com


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NM artist Leah Garcia to show her cyanotype works ...
Arts
It's been months since Leah Garcia ... It's been months since Leah Garcia has had some downtime.The New Mexico-based artist h ...
2
Book dives into the history of the winter sport ...
Arts
Daniel Gibson grew up in the ... Daniel Gibson grew up in the North Valley. ...
3
'Bosch' to return in 2022, streaming on IMDb TV
Entertainment
You have questions. I have some ... You have questions. I have some answers.Q: I just completed streaming the series "B ...
4
'Hawkeye' a solid, entertaining addition to the Marvel universe
Entertainment
If you think of the Avengers ... If you think of the Avengers as an NFL team, Hawkeye is the equivalent of the field goal kicker. He' ...
5
River of Lights returns with new sculptures, Santa's Workshop
Entertainment
The tradition continues.Thousands of lights will ... The tradition continues.Thousands of lights will illuminate the grounds of the ABQ Bio ...
6
'In Case You Didn't Know' with Raymond Sandoval
Arts
Raymond Sandoval was raised in Jemez ... Raymond Sandoval was raised in Jemez Springs with his grandmother.At a young age, he b ...
7
Movie production facility opens at Journal plant
ABQnews Seeker
As New Mexico's film industry continues ... As New Mexico's film industry continues to boom, studio space is scarce.
8
B Ruppe MicroMuseum dedicated to history of drugstore's Barelas ...
Entertainment
The drugstore was the longest continuously ... The drugstore was the longest continuously operating drugstore in Albuquerque, founded in 1883 by German immigrant, Bernard Ruppe
9
'The Nutcracker' to take the stage at Popejoy Hall
Dance
It's been over 18 months since ... It's been over 18 months since the dancers at New Mexico Ballet Company have stepped on stage. ...
10
Juno Brewery opens in Wells Park location abandoned by ...
Blogs
In addition to beer, the brewery ... In addition to beer, the brewery is offering food that includes tapas plates, paninis, hot dogs and coffee drinks