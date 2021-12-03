Six bands to perform in benefit for charity that aims to ‘break the cycle of homelessness’

Six local acts are coming together to raise money for charity for the third annual Burque Niños Music Fest.

The event will take place beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Sunshine Theater and will feature Red Light Cameras, Def-i, Reviva, Sun Dog, Burque Sol and Hooks & the Huckleberries.

According to Barney Lopez, event coordinator, the festival has grown tremendously since its inception.

“The first year, we did a block party,” he says. “This year, we have more bands, and it’s in a bigger space.”

The bands are coming together for the event to raise money for Albuquerque-based organization Cuidando los Niños.

The mission of Cuidando Los Niños is to break the cycle of homelessness for children and families.

The organization provides high-quality early childhood education, therapeutic services, supportive housing, and parent education.

“The organization gives children a place to be safe and get ahead to break the cycle of homelessness,” Lopez says.

In 2020, the event was held virtually and raised $10,000 for the organization.

“We were blown away at how successful it was,” he says. “The show will also incorporate a Christmas ugly sweater theme.”

Lopez says the event was supposed to happen in September but was pushed back to December.

He says finding the bands wasn’t too difficult, because everyone wants to lend a hand.

“All of the bands are really motivated,” he says. “The bands are community-focused, and this a bigger cause within the community.”

Albuquerque-based comedian Sarah Kennedy will host the show.

“She’s always down to jump in and bring the comedy,” Lopez says of Kennedy.

Lopez says coming together to support community causes is important, especially because Albuquerque has had its struggles.

“So many people in our community that are struggling with homelessness are going back and forth between places to stay,” he says. “Raising money for the organization will help them gain some stability. They are working on solutions for the problems. It’s about helping themselves get their best foot forward.”

The event is also asking for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the previous 72 hours.