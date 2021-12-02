College football: Several Aggies, Los Lunas product enter transfer portal

After introducing Jerry Kill as the team’s new head caoch, New Mexico State already has had several players announce they are entering the transfer portal, including quarterback Jonah Johnson, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported Wednesday.

Johnson completed 59 percent of his passes for 2,705 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the Aggies’ 2-10 2021 season.

NMSU tight end Thomaz Whitford, defensive back Syrus Dumas and receiver Terrell Warner also entered the portal on Wednesday. Whitford, a junior, had 19 receptions for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Warner was second on the team with 38 receptions with 334 yards and a touchdown.

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda had 37 receptions for 578 yards and four touchdowns in his first season with the Aggies.

The Aggies also appear to have lost their best defensive player as linebacker Chris Ojoh entered the portal on Monday. Ojoh was second on the team with 72 tackles with 16 tackles for loss and six sacks after joining the Aggies prior to fall camp from Easter Washington.

Meanwhile, New Mexico State has confirmed that Tim Beck, most recently an offensive analyst at TCU where Kill has been an assistant, is joining the Aggies staff as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach.