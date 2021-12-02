 Health officials express cautious optimism despite high case rates - Albuquerque Journal

Health officials express cautious optimism despite high case rates

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Karina Vizcarra, a travel nurse working at Lovelace, covers a patient in an intensive care unit Nov. 18. To meet patient needs and keep adequate staffing levels during the latest uptick in COVID-19 cases, hospitals across the state have become increasingly reliant on travel nurses. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

State health officials expressed “cautious optimism” that New Mexico, which currently has one of the worst COVID-19 rates in the country per capita, will start to see a downward trend in the coming weeks.

But they cautioned that 90% of ICU beds in the state are in a hospital currently operating under crisis standards of care, and little is yet known about a concerning variant of the virus that has been detected in California but not yet New Mexico.

Acting Health Secretary David Scrase and other state officials gave a briefing on the virus Wednesday, the same day the state reported 1,887 new cases and 12 additional deaths, pushing the statewide toll to 5,379. There were 643 people hospitalized for COVID on Wednesday.

“We’re not where we want to be and we certainly hope to see this begin to trend downward,” said Christine Ross, the state epidemiologist.

She said the spread rate in New Mexico is currently 0.8, and anything below one indicates a downward trend of the virus.

“So this does give us some reason to have some cautious optimism,” she said.

Though unvaccinated individuals make up the lion’s share of cases and deaths, there are a number of so-called breakthrough cases.

From Nov. 1 through Nov. 29, vaccinated people made up 29% of new cases and 20.7% of the hospitalizations. Vaccinated people also accounted for almost 20% of the deaths. There were 32 vaccinated people who died of COVID during the period and 134 unvaccinated who died.

About 74% of New Mexicans 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Scrase said the state partnered with Los Alamos National Laboratory on a study that found New Mexicans were four times more likely to have a breakthrough case if they were at least six months removed from when they got vaccinated.

“That’s why you’re hearing us talk about boosters so much,” Scrase said.

He said in the coming days the state will announce that in order to be considered fully vaccinated, which is a requirement of state employees and many types of health care workers, a person will need to receive a booster shot when they are eligible.

The state last month made all adults eligible for a booster dose six months after they got vaccinated.

Few ICU beds

Scrase said Wednesday that 90% of all ICU beds in the state are in a hospital that has enacted crisis standards of care. The declaration gives hospitals more flexibility to transfer patients and allows physicians to work outside their regular specialty. Hospitals can ultimately ration care.

“The hospital situation is not getting a lot better … there’s a very, very small number of ICU beds available,” he said.

Scrase said some models project the number of hospitalizations in the state could start to lower in the coming weeks.

Ross said another potential issue that could affect the spread rate in the future is the Omicron variant. But she said it will likely take a couple weeks before officials know what sort of threat the variant poses.

“We don’t have enough information on Omicron to declare a new phase in the pandemic or a change in strategy,” she said. “Scientists and various experts are in agreement that we have to focus on the tried and true … and vaccination remains our best tool.”


