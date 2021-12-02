Man charged in attempted robbery of West Side bank

A man is behind bars accused of trying to rob a West Side bank and getting into a standoff with police Tuesday afternoon before being taken down with a Taser.

Angel Lara Jr., 33, is charged with attempted robbery and seven counts of false imprisonment. Lara was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center early Wednesday morning.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Officers responded around 2:15 p.m. to a robbery at the Wells Fargo at Coors and Sequoia NW. Police were told a bald man with a tattoo under his right eye walked in and told a teller, “I’m robbing the bank, call all the news channels.”

Additional calls came in that the man was repeatedly demanding the bank employees “call the news,” saying he was going to hold everyone hostage and wanted police to shoot him. Officers saw the man — later identified as Lara — in the lobby with a security guard and began to speak with him at the front doors.

Lara told police he was not there to rob the bank but “just wanted to send a message” and implied he had a weapon. Lara asked if his parents were safe and told police multiple times to shoot him before an officer used a Taser to take Lara into custody.

A bank employee told police Lara said he was doing this because his parents were kidnapped and this was the only way to get help. Police say they contacted the parents, and they were fine.

Lara told police he did time in prison for a 2011 rape and, afterward, was taken in by the family of his friend who, he claims, had actually committed the crime. He said the friend’s uncle had him hand over his unemployment checks and threatened to kill Lara and his parents if he tried to stop.

Lara told police he tried telling the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and a TV news station before going into the bank. He said he went into the bank not to rob it, but because he “wanted the attention.”

Lara told police he grew frustrated when nobody inside the bank was paying attention to him and the “horrible” police negotiator asked the same questions over and over.

He said went through with the robbery attempt to keep his parents safe “while also knowing he would be going back to prison.”