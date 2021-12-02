 Sports Speak Up! On Lobos-Aggies, UNM football and APS athletics - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! On Lobos-Aggies, UNM football and APS athletics

By ABQJournal News Staff

LOBOS-AGGIES: Glad I went. I believe the (Lobos) will win more than they lose, which is no small feat considering the last few years. Coach is checking boxes, and a few of the players are too. If our big men can toughen, sharpen their elbows a bit, and quit complaining, we might surprise a few. Time to hop on, naysayers.

— M Miller

TURN OUT THE LIGHTS, the party’s over. It was a cell phone used by KKOB radio’s Robert Portnoy and Hunter Greene that kept Lobo fans from being completely in the dark. … The supposed young and inexperienced Lobos were predicted to get run out of NMSU’s Pan American Center but they were not intimidated. Some Aggie lovers are even grasping at straws about NMSU coach Chris Jans not being on the sideline as part of the reason that NMSU lost. . I guess that’s why this unique seasonal home-and-home rivalry will have a rematch on December 6 in the Pit?

— Joseph

ONCE AGAIN more broken dreams and aspirations for Lobo football. Same results year after year. Same cries for patience from the head coach. It is a broken record. We need to bag football, save millions, and bring back mens soccer to have some chance for a nationally competive men’s team.

— DAC

I HOPE DANNY GONZALES is not going to be the second coming of Mike Shepard or Bob Davie. And it maybe time for Rocky Long move on despite his past success. So next year will be the test to see if Gonzales can recruit and coach.

— Stavos

HOW APS ATHLETICS WINS: Hire the best Director of Athletics a highly competitive salary can find. Get a true administrative talent (NOT within APS) to inspire coaches and teams. We parents know APS student athletes desperately need to step up their game to seriously compete against Rio Rancho and Las Cruces student athletes. Scott Elder, are you listening?

— GGB

 


