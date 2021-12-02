Nuñez says he’s committed to UNM despite overtures from Miami

University of New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nuñez said on Wednesday he remains committed to the Lobos after media reports surfaced that link him to the athletic director opening at Miami.

Nuñez emerged as “a top candidate” for Miami’s vacant athletic director position, The Athletic reported on Tuesday.

Nuñez, a Miami native, told the Journal that he does not consider himself a candidate for the job with the Hurricanes, though he declined to confirm or deny if he had been or remains in contact with the school. He said he’s honored and humbled that his name has been mentioned.

“It’s really a testament to our staff and what we’ve done here over the last five years,” Nuñez said during a virtual press conference to discuss virus protocols at the Pit. “I’m committed to UNM. … Miami is a wonderful institution and those other opportunities that potentially might come in the future, and if they do, wonderful. But this is where I am and I’ve always said it: I’m committed to the job at hand. I really appreciate them expressing interest.”

Miami had other interviews lined up with potential athletic director candidates at least through Wednesday, The Athletic reported through a source.

Nuñez has been the Lobos’ AD since 2017, when he signed a five-year contract at $300,000 per year that runs through Sept. 24, 2022.

Should Nuñez leave, either voluntarily or involuntarily, the buyout UNM men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino would owe the university to terminate his own contract would be reduced by 50 percent. Pitino would owe UNM $2.4 million, for example, if he leaves in the first year of his six-year deal. That number decreases each year, down to $300,000 in year five of his six-year contract.

Nuñez in August became the third-ever recipient of the Mountain West Conference Commissioner’s Award in the 21-year history of the league. It was the first time the award had been given since 2007.

He was commended for guiding UNM Athletics through an unprecedented year (2020-21) that was filled with adversity and challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That was in line with the Commissioner’s Award, which is presented to “an individual who, through dedicated effort and service, has achieved a singularly distinguished accomplishment during the academic year that has significantly enhanced the Mountain West or a member institution.”

Nuñez expressed appreciation to student-athletes, coaches and staff when he accepted the award, saying that they stepped up when confronted with the challenges. During the last year, the Lobos won a league-high six MWC titles, as women’s cross country, women’s basketball, women’s soccer, women’s golf, men’s golf and men’s tennis won championships.

The UNM football team relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada, to complete its season because of the restrictions in New Mexico. The Lobos finished 2-5 in the pandemic-shortened campaign, winning their final two games and going the entire time in Las Vegas without a positive COVID-19 test.

“I appreciate the responses that I’ve received online,” Nuñez said regarding the Miami job opening. “I even got an email that said, ‘I look forward to seeing you here.’ I’m here (at UNM). This is where I am. I have not communicated or taken any jobs, accepted anything. I am here. That’s all I can do. I went through two board of regents subcommittee meetings (on Tuesday). That should tell you enough.”