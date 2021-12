A person is in critical condition after being struck by the driver of a city bus Wednesday night in Northeast Albuquerque.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said police responded sometime before 9:45 p.m. to a pedestrian crash at Menaul and Carlisle. He said officers discovered the vehicle involved was a city bus and the person was taken to the hospital in critical condition

DeAguero said northbound Carlisle is closed as police investigate the crash. He gave no other details.