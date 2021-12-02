 Extend Medicaid period for new moms, their babies - Albuquerque Journal

Extend Medicaid period for new moms, their babies

By Dr. Page Pomo, Dr. Jessie Maxwell And Dr. Renate Savich / New Mexico Pediatric Society

The happy news of welcoming a newborn can become challenging and even turn tragic for thousands of New Mexico mothers and their families if they lose health insurance. Lack of insurance or lack of comprehensive postpartum coverage often exposes these mothers and their babies to serious illnesses, sometimes resulting in devastating consequences. However, the state has an opportunity to create a brighter, safer future for families by taking steps to support babies and new mothers during this crucial postpartum period.

Currently in New Mexico, many mothers are eligible for just two months of postpartum Medicaid coverage, leaving them uninsured until they again qualify for Medicaid. The year after childbirth is a challenging time for mothers, not just medically, but also emotionally.

Uninterrupted access to comprehensive postpartum health care is essential to treating such medical problems as diabetes, kidney disease, heart disease or hypertension, and such mental health problems as depression and anxiety. Diabetes, when untreated during pregnancy, leads to congenital anomalies and increased birth asphyxia. Other problems, such as hypertension or kidney diseases in the mother, lead to increased rates of prematurity in the baby. Mental health issues in the mother also lead to poor outcomes for the baby in the first year of life.

These challenges loom especially large for families of color due to structural biases and lack of services. The maternal mortality rates are four times higher for Black mothers than for other mothers in the state. Native American mothers comprised 20% of maternal deaths, even though Native Americans make up 11% of the state population. Babies born to mothers of color face higher prematurity and mortality rates.

However, a mother in better health after the birth of a baby leads to improved outcomes for the next pregnancy, and Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham and state lawmakers have an opportunity to reverse these trends during the upcoming legislative session.

The American Rescue Plan Act gives states matching federal funds to offer up to 12 months of postpartum Medicaid coverage. More than two dozen states are taking advantage of this extended postpartum coverage by appropriating state matching funds and plans to implement starting April 1, 2022.

Extending Medicaid coverage for new mothers for the first year during this vulnerable period has many benefits, including:

• Infants being more likely to receive recommended pediatric preventative care services, such as well child checks and immunizations.

• Decreased costs of caring for a sick baby in the Neonatal ICU due to a reduction in prematurity or birth defects.

• Better family planning services so the next baby is born at a time when the mother and baby can have the best health.

• Improved continuity of care and reduced lapses in insurance coverage, which have been shown to be one of many factors contributing to the growing maternal and infant mortality crisis.

New Mexico has already made a strong commitment to such other essential early childhood initiatives and programs as the home visiting program, childcare and early Head Start. Expanding postpartum Medicaid coverage for mothers from two to 12 months is a logical and necessary extension of these efforts to support some of New Mexico’s most vulnerable members, and improve health outcomes for mothers and infants alike.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Extend Medicaid period for new moms, their babies
From the newspaper
American Rescue Plan funding can lengthen ... American Rescue Plan funding can lengthen coverage from 2 months up to 1 year
2
NM simply cannot make the economics of hydrogen work
From the newspaper
High costs and water use make ... High costs and water use make it a non-starter for clean energy goals
3
Climate change an existential threat to NM's way of ...
From the newspaper
Columnist won't miss us, but we ... Columnist won't miss us, but we must act now to save the Land of Enchantment we know, love
4
Editorial: Residents need ongoing police reform and accountability, not ...
Editorials
It's not that long ago that ... It's not that long ago that the administration of Mayor Tim Keller pronounced itself a partner ...
5
'Hawkeye' a solid, entertaining addition to the Marvel universe
Entertainment
If you think of the Avengers ... If you think of the Avengers as an NFL team, Hawkeye is the equivalent of the field goal kicker. He' ...
6
'Bosch' to return in 2022, streaming on IMDb TV
Entertainment
You have questions. I have some ... You have questions. I have some answers.Q: I just completed streaming the series "B ...
7
Fishing Line for Dec. 2, 2021
Fishing Line
CATCHES OF THE WEEK Karis and ... CATCHES OF THE WEEK Karis and Elias Harvey of Albuquerque caught and released a 32-inch tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake using a floating orange ...
8
Sandia Labs wins seven R&D 100 Awards, 'Oscars of ...
Business
Local researchers also awarded a Gold ... Local researchers also awarded a Gold Special Recognition in Green Technology
9
A vaccine mandate isn't planned for Pit, for now
College
The University of New Mexico will ... The University of New Mexico will maintain its virus protocols that do not require proof of vaccinat ...