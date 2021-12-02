 Appeals court reinstates Texas mask mandate ban in schools - Albuquerque Journal

Appeals court reinstates Texas mask mandate ban in schools

By Juan A. Lozano / Associated Press

HOUSTON — An appeals court on Wednesday halted a federal judge’s order that had stopped Texas from enforcing its ban on mask mandates in the state’s schools, allowing the prohibition to remain in effect.

In a 15-page ruling, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans granted a request by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to stay the ruling by U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel. The appeals court on Nov. 24 had already granted an administrative stay while it issued a formal ruling on Paxton’s request.

The 5th Circuit’s ruling on Wednesday means Yeakel’s decision will be on hold while the case goes through the appeals process. The appeals court will ultimately issue a final ruling on his order.

The federal judge had ruled on Nov. 10 that the ban ordered by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott through an executive order violated a federal law protecting disabled students’ access to public education.

The nonprofit advocacy group Disability Rights Texas, which had filed the lawsuit that prompted Yeakel’s ruling, argued Abbott’s ban prohibited accommodations for disabled children particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

In granting the stay, the appeals court said that Paxton would likely win in his appeal, the students represented by Disability Rights Texas likely do not have standing to challenge the ban and the students and the group had not exhausted all remedies under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, a federal law that makes available a free public education to eligible U.S. children with disabilities.

The appeals court also challenged the claim by the students that they could face health risks without a mask mandate. The appeals court said Yeakel’s ruling did not consider the various accommodations available to the students, including class spacing, plexiglass, vaccinations and voluntary masking, that could ensure a safer learning environment, “regardless of (Abbott’s) prohibition of local mask mandates.”

“The risks of contracting COVID-19 for these plaintiffs are certainly real, but the alleged injury to plaintiffs from the enforcement of (the executive order) is, at this point, much more abstract,” the appeals court said.

In a tweet, Paxton said the state’s ban on mask mandates “is THE LAW and was affirmed by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.”

Dustin Rynders, an attorney for Disability Rights Texas, said his organization was disappointed by the appeals court’s ruling.

“Our suit has always been about allowing students with disabilities at high risk of COVID to attend schools in person as safely as possible. As new COVID variants threaten to make an improving situation worse again, it is imperative schools have the option of requiring masks in the class, campus or district as needed to protect vulnerable students,” Rynders said in a statement.

The U.S. Department of Education in September opened an investigation into whether Abbott’s ban on mask mandates in Texas schools was violating the rights of disabled students.

Paxton has sued several school districts who have required masks for students and staff while other school districts and cities and counties have sued Abbott over his executive order. The Texas Supreme Court has yet to issue a definitive ruling on the matter.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
ASU students protest Rittenhouse as possible student
Around the Region
Arizona State University student groups protesting ... Arizona State University student groups protesting Kyle Rittenhouse's ties to the school marched Wednesday, nearly coming to blows with his conservative-leaning supporters. Around 100 ...
2
Colorado panel issues guidelines for injecting ketamine
Around the Region
Colorado's health department announced Wednesday that ... Colorado's health department announced Wednesday that emergency workers should not use a condition involving erratic behavior by people as a reason to inject them ...
3
Tesla officially moves headquarters from California to Texas
Around the Region
Tesla says it has officially moved ... Tesla says it has officially moved its corporate headquarters from Silicon Valley to a large factory under construction outside of Austin, Texas. The company ...
4
Pause on Houston highway project partially lifted amid talks
Around the Region
The Texas Transportation Commission said it ... The Texas Transportation Commission said it has reached an agreement with the Federal Highway Administration that would allow the state to resume design work ...
5
Arizona reports over 3,100 COVID cases; hospitals crowded
Around the Region
Arizona on Wednesday reported over 3,100 ... Arizona on Wednesday reported over 3,100 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as virus-related hospitalizations remained near the current surge's peak. The 3,163 additional cases and ...
6
Police ID 2 people killed in triple shooting at ...
Around the Region
Authorities on Wednesday released the names ... Authorities on Wednesday released the names of a man and woman who were killed in a triple shooting at a west Phoenix home that ...
7
Ducey kick offs holidays with lighting of Capitol tree
Around the Region
A 25-foot-tall (7.6-meter) white pine installed ... A 25-foot-tall (7.6-meter) white pine installed in state Capitol's executive tower lobby was lit for the first time Wednesday by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ...
8
Swift selling local media assets to Ogden Newspapers
Around the Region
Swift Communications, which owns a range ... Swift Communications, which owns a range of daily and weekly newspapers across the American West, announced Tuesday it is selling its local media and ...
9
99% of Tucson employees compliant with COVID vaccine mandate
Around the Region
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is hoping ... Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is hoping all city employees are compliant with the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. City officials said 99% of city employees ...